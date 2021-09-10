Even though the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America mark the 20th anniversary this week, many Americans can still recall exactly what they were doing when they heard the news of a plane striking the World Trade Center.
Three people with ties to Monroe County recalled their Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City and Washington D.C. as history unfolded.
“I hadn’t really thought too much about that day. I used to think about it constantly. I don’t think about it as much today, 20 years later, but when I do the images are just as sharp as they were 20 years ago," said Aberdeen native Lee Whitley, who still lives in New York City.
He worked for Merrill Lynch, which was headquartered at the time in the World Finance Center, which was directly across the street from the World Trade Center.
“I thought it was unlikely to begin with that I was there working at this huge global financial services firm in the heart of Manhattan to begin with, coming from small town Mississippi. Then being there on the morning when this horrific tragedy happened is even more of a surprise to me. That all being said, I’m profoundly grateful to be able to walk away from that. So many people didn’t. Coming from a small town, I never thought I’d see such horrors, but I certainly hope to never see anything like that again,” he said.
Whitley is a 1986 Aberdeen High School graduate.
“My brain was working overtime to process and rationalize everything that happened and make sense of it all. I just couldn’t do that. I think it was just a difficult time for everybody. Being in the city where it happened. Seeing the scar on downtown. Having that burning smell hanging over the city for weeks and weeks and trying to process how this had happened and why it happened was difficult to do,” he said.
Aberdeen native Elizabeth Howard, who now lives in Georgia, was a civilian employee through the U.S. Air Force. While her office was at Andrews Air Force Base in metro Washington D.C., it was attached to the Pentagon, meaning she had to go there regularly for meetings.
“I wasn’t comfortable for a long time because I thought it would happen again. I prayed a lot for the people,” she said. “It was a moment in time I’ll never forget, especially how scared I was. I’m glad things have changed.”
In a 2001 interview with the Aberdeen Examiner, Lucille Davis of Prairie shared her story of traveling through Washington D.C. en route to New York and seeing the plane that struck the Pentagon, Flight 77, go down.
The 95-year-old is currently staying with family in Una. She was on the trip to New York 20 years ago to see her sister, who lived not far from the World Trade Center.
In the previous interview, she said people on the bus started to shout about Flight 77 going down before she saw it for herself. However, she didn’t see where it hit.
The bus turned back around and returned home after news of the terrorist attacks surfaced.
Remembering Ground Zero
Whitley’s work day Sept. 11, 2001 started earlier than usual due to a conference call scheduled with Merrill Lynch colleagues in Europe and Asia. He said the conference room had no windows.
“When the first plane hit, I just remember feeling a little bit of a jolt. The guy sitting next to me said he felt the same thing, and we both looked at each other and asked, ‘What was that?’ It kind of felt like something heavy had just been dropped on the floor, and the room shook a little bit,” he said.
In the minutes to follow, an administrative assistant came in the room to say the building had to be evacuated, but no one knew the reason why.
“By that time, they’d shut down the elevators already, but we still had no idea what was happening. We had to go down the stairwell to get outside, and I remember asking someone if they had any idea of what was happening, and they said there was a rumor a plane crashed into the World Trade Center. I immediately thought that was ridiculous. You can’t miss the World Trade Center,” Whitley said.
When he reached the main level and went outside, he could see the hole where American Airlines Flight 11 hit near the top of the North Tower, with smoke billowing out from it.
“The air was filled with papers. Papers were just flying down out of the sky. Parts of the building were crashing down onto the street right in front of us. I saw people hanging out of windows. It was just a horrible scene,” he said. “Not long after that, we all hear the second plane (United Airlines Flight 175). We all look down to the south and could see the plane coming. I thought at the time it was a plane like you see that helps with forest fires. That’s what I thought was about to happen. I thought, ‘Great, here comes help.’ In one instant, I saw this plane. The next instant, it was gone and the very next instant, a huge orange fireball explodes out of the South Tower. That’s when pandemonium breaks out and everyone starts screaming and running. It was evident something really bad was unfolding.”
From there, he started walking north in the direction of his home in shock and disbelief of what he saw.
“I can’t remember how long I was walking up West Street, which was closed down to traffic. I remember I was walking backwards looking at downtown at what was happening, and I remember seeing the South Tower collapse,” Whitley said.
He was a half-mile to a mile away from the dust cloud that ensued when the tower fell but was not covered with dust.
“I just remember thinking how many lives just ended with the collapse of that building. Then I thought about the building I had just walked out of, which was just across the street and what might have happened if I’d stayed in that building or if the plane hit our building instead of the World Trade Center just across the street.”
Because many communication systems were on top of the World Trade Center and there was a higher call volume after the attack, Whitley had trouble getting through to friends and family members that he was okay.
In total, 2,606 people in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area lost their lives, along with 87 crew and passengers, not including five terrorists, on American Airlines Flight 11 and 60 crew and passengers on United Airlines Flight 175, not including five terrorists.
The attack on D.C.
After serving in the military, Howard relocated to Washington D.C. in 2000 for her job with the Air Force MRB agency, which deals with researching legal issues such as Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims.
“The night before the attacks, I was at the BX (a store on base) and was robbed of my purse, which had my ID. At that time, you didn’t have to show ID; all you had to do was show the sticker on your car to get on base. I went in to get my ID renewed, and it was a madhouse. When I went to the counter to ask what was going on, the man at the counter said we were just attacked,” Howard said.
After checking in with her boss, she was told to go home for the day due to the attacks at the World Trade Center.
“It took me a while to get off base because of all the people leaving. I turned on the radio, and all I heard was what happened in New York. Not long after that, the Pentagon got hit. I was just a few miles away, and on a good day, I could get there in 15 minutes,” Howard said.
She remembers going to church later in the day after her preacher said the congregation would be praying for the victims and the nation.
“That afternoon, it was like a ghost town. Everyone was off the highway. I was driving in some places by myself. It’s like everybody disappeared,” she said.
Howard’s husband was in Alabama for training sessions Sept. 11, and due to flights being grounded after the attacks, it would be days before he could return to Washington D.C.
After he returned home, Howard and her husband drove up to an overlook of the city called The Hill and could see the remains of American Airlines Flight 77 that struck the Pentagon.
“You could still see the smoke and smell the smoke, and we were there four or five days later. It was still burning,” Howard said. “The Pentagon was like a city. Looking back, you could just walk right in but you can’t do that anymore. We were too relaxed on security.”
Flight 77 departed from Washington Dulles International Airport en route to Los Angeles but was hijacked by five al-Qaeda terrorist. It crashed into the west wall of the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. that day, killing 64 people on the plane and 125 inside the building.
“The foreigners – one of the people they showed on the TV screen looked like a guy in the BX that night. In my heart, I believe those people were on this base the night before,” Howard said. “My opinion was they didn’t care about dying. They had a mission to take down the U.S.”
She and her husband lived in Bowie, Maryland at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks, the same town where one of the Flight 77 hijackers took lessons at a local flight school.
“They were here. It’s not like they just flew in. We thought, ‘We were that close to these idiots,’” Howard said.
Flight 77 hit the opposite side of the Pentagon from where offices associated with her agency were. It took a while until Howard was able to return to duties at the Pentagon, but in years to follow, she eventually became a full-time worker there.
“After the attacks, it took a while for things to get back to normal,” Howard said.
Moving on
In the months following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Whitley said there was a heightened sense of fear of another attack in New York City.
“When air traffic resumed, it was impossible to see a plane fly over New York and not be terrified that something bad was about to happen. There was a smell that hung in the air for weeks as the World Trade Center continued to smolder. It was a terrible smell,” he said.
The World Financial Center was uninhabitable for a while, prompting a Merrill Lynch relocation to New Jersey before returning there. Ultimately, the company’s headquarters were moved to Midtown, where Whitley moved to as well.
“I think for all the remaining years I worked downtown, the World Trade Center remained a hole in the ground and then a massive construction site,” he said. “I resisted going back downtown, even when the new World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial opened. I didn’t want to be reminded of what had happened there. I had just gotten to the point where I could look up at the sky and see a plane flying over Manhattan and not be reflexively nervous.”
Within the past year, Whitley finally returned to Ground Zero and took a walk around the new World Trade Center but still wasn’t ready to go into the museum.
“I didn’t want to see pictures of the carnage and the disaster that unfolded in those days. I had it all in my head,” he said. “I didn’t feel anxiety or fear. I felt a sense of awe just to get the shear scale of that memorial. You do get a sense of profound sadness and loss, and that’s okay because it was a site of tremendous loss and tragedy, but it’s a beautiful memorial and it’s very fitting.”
Even with reminders of the attacks and New York City being an epicenter for the spike of COVID-19 last year, he encourages people to visit to take in the awe of the World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial.