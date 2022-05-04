Several local pastors will lead prayers May 5 for the National Day of Prayer in Aberdeen and Nettleton.
Aberdeen’s observance will be held on the steps of City Hall at 11:30 a.m., and Nettleton’s will be at noon at City Hall.
“It’s a given holiday to us to come together and share with the people the power of prayer. Prayer is a powerful thing, and we, as Christians, pray for a better day. When we come together, we are asking for God’s power to keep us and turn us from our wicked ways so we can all come together as one,” said Aberdeen’s organizer Barbara Vasser.
She has coordinated approximately 12 National Day of Prayer events for the city, but this year’s will be her last since she is retiring in June.
“I will probably shed a few tears, but my time has come and gone. Let us continue to work together and pray together,” Vasser said.
As far as this week’s event, Aberdeen High School’s JROTC will present the colors, Halle Mims will sing the National Anthem, Mayor Charles Scott will provide the welcome, and Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert and Sheriff Kevin Crook will offer additional comments.
Deacon Jackie Ewing will read scripture, and Pastor Mark Robbins will lead the opening prayer.
A prayer for the city will be provided by Pastor Jonathan Hagar, Pastor Randy Randle will pray for Monroe County, Bishop Lee J. Johnson will pray for the nation, and Pastor Chuck Moffett will lead a prayer for world peace.
Leigh LaSonya Matthews will also sing a song, and Elder Jeffery Riddle will lead the nation’s benediction.
Nettleton's ceremony will include several local pastors leading prayers, such as those for city government, the military and whatever else is on their hearts.