Aberdeen and Nettleton will observe the National Day of Prayer May 6, with ceremonies on the steps of their City Halls.
The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is 2 Corinthians 3:17 – “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Aberdeen’s program will be held at 11:30 a.m. and feature a number of prayers addressing specific places and purposes.
Pastor Rick Burton will lead a prayer for the city, and Pastor Timothy Thompson will say a prayer for the United States. There will also be prayers for Monroe County and for world peace. Additionally, Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson will lead a prayer, and Aberdeen Public Works Director Richard Boone will read this year’s scriptures.
Mayor Charles Scott will provide the welcome, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook will give additional comments, Latosha Hubbard will sing a song, and Aberdeen High School JROTC cadets will post the colors.
Nettleton’s program will be held at noon.
“All churches have been invited. We don’t have a particular person who leads it; it just goes around in a circle and whoever wants to pray prays,” said Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s National Day of Prayer observations in Aberdeen and Amory were held through Facebook Live rather than traditional public gatherings. As of last week, no ceremony was planned for Amory.