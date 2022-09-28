The Monroe County Solid Waste Department will begin serving residential and commercial customers in Aberdeen Oct. 4 ahead of absorbing Nettleton’s garbage collections at the beginning of November. Along with the transition will come adjustments for customers in the two cities.
“The biggest part is to have the garbage out on time by 7 o’clock. At the beginning, you tell people to have it out by 7 o’clock and they get out of practice because the truck runs around lunch time. If something comes up, it’s holiday time or a truck has trouble and we send another truck to help, then the garbage runs early. No matter what time the truck runs, have your garbage out by 7 o’clock just in case,” said Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager Tony Ligon.
He added the cities’ contracts with Monroe County state if garbage is missed, it won’t be picked up until the next pick up date.
With the upcoming holidays, Ligon said the county plans to run an extra truck.
Nettleton’s current service through RES will continue throughout the month of October, and Ligon anticipates county-issued cans to be placed in late October with cards detailing instructions and the day of collection. Cards with similar information for Aberdeen customers were expected to be distributed this week.
The county is not responsible for picking up garbage cans not owned by the city or county.
He advises people to leave garbage carts within five feet of the road in places where trucks can access them and to make sure they’re not blocked by a parked car or in a place that blocks mailboxes.
After county garbage collections begin, some residents may be asked to put carts in different places than they usually place them, which will be included on cards distributed to customers.
Both Aberdeen and Nettleton have been served by rear-load garbage trucks through existing services, but the county uses automated side-load trucks. To ensure proper collection, customers need to be aware of how the garbage carts are placed.
“People need to turn the can where the handle is facing the house, and the lid should open facing the road. If they turn the can backwards, the lid could be broken. Also, if the truck dumps the can backwards, it could get garbage on the lid and flip garbage back out onto the ground,” Ligon said.
People throughout the county and the cities should have their garbage in bags rather than placing it loose inside carts.
“If the wind is blowing and we dump it, there’s a chance there will be more blown litter if it’s not in bags,” Ligon said.
He also noted the county’s trucks are taller than garbage trucks used by Aberdeen and asked for anyone to report lower-hanging utility lines.
As far as customers, anyone in need of an extra garbage cart or to set up new service can call the cities at (662) 369-4165 for Aberdeen or (662) 963-2605 for Nettleton. Anyone needing oversized items to be picked up by knuckleboom trucks can call their respective cities.
If garbage is missed, people may call their respective city or the Monroe County Solid Waste Department at (662) 369-6654.
People in need of handicap pick up can apply to the county and show proof through a disabled parking permit.
“We do offer pick up for handicapped residents. We have a sheet for them to fill out if everybody in the house is handicapped. If you have one person in the house who is handicapped and there are three healthy people, you can’t have handicap pick up. If someone in the house can take the garbage to the road, they need to take the garbage to the road,” Ligon said.
In cases of handicap pick up, the property owner assumes responsibility for any damage to driveways that could occur from county equipment.
Ligon said the transition will prompt the need for more commercial dumpsters.
“We ask everyone to be patient. It takes a while to get all the bugs worked out going into a new place,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.