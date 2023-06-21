Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham, second from left, poses with representatives from Cleveland, New Albany, Pontotoc, Starkville and Sumrall who were honored with Excellence in Main Street honors during the awards ceremony.
Flora Outlaw, who owns Flora's Collections, was selected as Mississippi Main Street Association's Merchant of the Year for the entire state during June 15's annual awards ceremony in Jackson.
Posing with Mississippi Main Street Association Executive Director Thomas Gregory, Dwight Stevens holds his Main Street Hero Award.
Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham, second from left, poses with representatives from Cleveland, New Albany, Pontotoc, Starkville and Sumrall who were honored with Excellence in Main Street honors during the awards ceremony.
From left, Nettleton Mayor Phillip Baulch, Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore, Burcham and farmers market manager Janice Graham.
While Dwight Stevens was recognized as being a Mississippi Main Street Hero, Flora Outlaw was named as the state association's Merchant of the Year during June 15's annual awards ceremony. From left, Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett, Neil Palmer, Stevens, Outlaw, Main Street members Kathy Lusby and Pam Tisdale, Mayor Charles Scott and Main Street member Sara Gardner.
People and practices linked to the Aberdeen and Nettleton Main Street associations were recognized during June 15’s Mississippi Main Street’s annual awards ceremony in Jackson.
Dwight Stevens was awarded one of four statewide Main Street Hero awards, while longtime downtown retailer Flora Outlaw was awarded Mississippi’s Main Street Merchant of the Year.
“I never dreamed of being in a position like this. All I wanted to do was be happy, enjoy my store and meet people. God has been so good to me that sometimes I just have to pinch myself to believe it because it doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t seem like I’m deserving of all that,” Outlaw said.
After working in retail, she opened her own store, Flora’s Collections, in 1993 and purchased her building in June 2022.
“With my background of where I came from and my educational status, if I can do it, the sky’s the limit for anyone. You’ve just got to want to do it. Anyone who wants to make it can. I didn’t have good penmanship because I couldn’t go to school until January because I had to work. Most people my age had to do that, but I just wanted so much better for me. If I could do it coming from where I came from, anybody could do it,” she said.
Stevens owns Stevens Auction Company, which relocated to Main Street last year, and serves as chairman of Save Aberdeen Landmarks, which was responsible for the Kimmel Bakery building project years ago. He has made several contributions to the city throughout the years.
“I’m honored and humbled. When I do stuff, I just do it. I don’t need a pat on the back. I don’t do it for special attention. This is really nice someone recognizing all the hard work. I want to do it and in Aberdeen, there are about to be some changes. We’ve got a lot of programs and projects and in the next year, you’ll see a tremendous difference to downtown Aberdeen,” he said.
He also recognized Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett for her contributions.
“She’s working on so many different things on every different angle. She does her thing, I do my thing and every once in a while, we’re working on the same thing,” Stevens said.
Nettleton Main Street was one of the few statewide recipients the Circle of Excellence Award for meeting and completing all of its compliance requirements on time.
“I’m proud we’ve got such a supportive Main Street board that helps out with everything. It’s not just one person,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
She added Nettleton Main Street launched its ambassador program for Nettleton High School juniors and seniors in which they can earn community service hours.
