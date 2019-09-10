ABERDEEN – Organizers of Aberdeen’s annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony are passionate to keep the bleak time in America’s history alive in order to honor those who were involved hundreds of miles away.
“It’s so important to bring people together because of the tragedy of September 11th years ago. It’s important to keep it fresh on people’s minds because it could happen again,” said organizer Barbara Vasser.
This year’s ceremony will be held Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.
The event will begin with the Aberdeen High School Junior ROTC posting the colors. AHS student Paige Matthews will follow with the singing of the National Anthem. The Lord’s Prayer will begin a series of prayer.
There will be an official welcome followed by a song by the AHS choir, led by Hailey Mims. AHS Principal Dr. Dana Bullard will introduce the choir.
Elder J.O. Barrentine will offer expressions. The prayer for the soldiers will be led by Westlake plant manager Jimmy Autrey, the prayer for emergency responders will be led by District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson, Pastor Carlos Orr will lead the prayer for families, and Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight will lead the prayer for the nation and benediction.
“We, as people, in all surrounding areas need prayer. So many people are still hurt from [Sept. 11]. Please come out and support us because we all need this,” Vasser said.