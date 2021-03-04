ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s newest attraction, a driving tour highlighting 15 attributes to local Black history, was dedicated during a Feb. 26 ceremony at James Creek M.B. Church. The Aberdeen Black History Trail includes stops focusing on churches, education, businesses, individuals and meeting places significance to the town’s African-American heritage.
It begins and ends at the Aberdeen Visitor Bureau, located at 204 E. Commerce St.
“History is sometimes hidden right in plain sight and in this case, it is,” said Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth. “I’m so thankful for this endeavor that took everybody coming together. I’m very appreciative of this because it is historical for our children.”
Mike Clayborne, president of the CREATE Foundation, shared how the trail was significant for the nonprofit’s 17-county region.
“What is happening in Aberdeen and Amory and Hamilton and across the region is what collectively comes together to make the region what it is," he said. "I think you set a very, very good example with this effort. Clearly, Black history has a lot of importance in Aberdeen and Monroe County, but it’s important across our region and across our country."
South Monroe County Community Fund Chairperson Kathy Seymour thanked individuals who contributed to the project, including Larry Middleton, Edward Haynes, Jerry Harlow, Leon Manning, Ann Tackett and Sanford Clay for research; Allmond Printing for efforts to provide signage; the CREATE Foundation for providing funds for sign posts; and Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins for the collaboration.
Robbins recognized the South Monroe County Community Fund, Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission, Monroe County Historical Society, the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, CREATE Foundation, Allmond Printing, Aberdeen Public Works and several other citizens for working with her office for the project.
The Aberdeen Black History Trail was made possible because of tourism relief funds.
The Rev. James Cook, who is president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, told attendees the community needs to stand together for unity and stand up for what’s right.
“We’ve got a great town and every opportunity we have to come together, we need to take advantage,” he said. “If we work together, this can be the place that people envy in North Mississippi; not the place where people look at us and say, ‘Oh, Aberdeen?’ In traveling some 53 countries around the world, I was always of the proud of the fact I was from Aberdeen, Mississippi.”