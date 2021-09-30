ABERDEEN – While dirt work for The Pointe shopping center is underway, and a new water/electric department building is expected to spur new development on the north side of town, city officials are exploring updates to zoning regulations and building codes.
“At one time, we implemented new building codes and as you know, time goes by quickly and the building codes have expired. You’ve been using the last three versions. The 2021 version came out this year, and our version is 2012,” said city engineer Dustin Dabbs during Sept. 21’s board of aldermen meeting.
An item on last week’s agenda was approval of a professional service agreement with Dabbs for zoning and planning updates.
He said in addition to updating building codes, some zoning regulations need to be updated.
“We are running into some issues from a municipal standpoint with development of recent apartments, commercial issues and downtown where some of the things practiced today are not addressed in some of our codes,” Dabbs said. “In a nutshell, we need to update some of our regulations that we have the tools to do with respect to building codes, land development, zoning and related mapping resources.”
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth said she’d like for the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission to be involved with the process.
City attorney Bob Faulks said the city has a need and could benefit from some services such as digitized mapping but questioned how in-depth of a plan is needed.
“It’s implied in the Mississippi Code that the city should have comprehensive planning that’s within 25 years. I think we could be going on 50 years or some outrageous number. I think we need somebody to help us with a comprehensive plan. We’ve needed that for a long time,” he said. “On the building code, it’s getting more expensive and more expensive for people to build in compliance with those building codes.”
He suggested there needs to be more research before the city adopts the most recent building codes.
“We’re not building high rises like they are in Miami along the beach, so a lot of it is irrelevant to us,” Faulks said. “On the subdivision ordinance, it’s an old ordinance but how you build a subdivision and lay out the streets, that really hasn’t changed a whole lot.”
Action to approve the services agreement with Dabbs was tabled to allow time for city officials to have a workshop on the matter.
In a related matter, board members were requested to approve an Urban Development Assistance Grant for a potential new location for Harvey’s BBQ.
The proposed new location is in a house alongside Highway 145 N, which led to questions whether it’s zoned commercial or residential. City inspector Roy Haynes said the location is already zoned for commercial use.
If approved, several modifications would have to be made to the house in order for it to be a dine-in restaurant.
While a house has been put up as collateral for the UDAG loan, board members tabled the matter to allow for more time to research.
In another development matter, aldermen approved a water line and fire protection infrastructure improvement project for The Pointe, which was tabled from the previous meeting.
Aldermen also approved the low bid of $5,000 previously submitted by Walter Lann for city owned property alongside Washington Street that formerly hosted the farmers market. It was noted the space would be used to store products sold by Lann Hardware.
In other business
Board members took action on the Aberdeen Election Commission’s three positions. While Jennifer Rollison and Lee Turnage were both reappointed to their spots, Dorothy Wilson-Overton was the new member appointed.
Monroe County election commissioner Earnestine Metcalf previously assisted in the city’s elections.
During her input, Garth said Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull moved to a new house in a different ward, saying he needs to vacate his seat on the board. He responded to her allegation by asking, “Who told you that lie?”
Devaull said when he does move, he will inform everyone.
Aldermen approved a letter of engagement with attorney Brad Davis to represent the city in the matter of bonds.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared several upcoming events, including the Aberdeen Main Street Scarecrow Trail Oct. 1-16, the Prairie RCDC’s open house and pop-up shop Oct. 2, an outdoor movie at Newberger Park Oct. 8, the Bukka White Blues Festival Oct. 15 and 16, the Southern Best Catfish Tournament Oct. 16, the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run Oct. 19, Nov. 6’s Bowl Over Cancer, Nov. 7’s Christmas Open House and Dec. 7’s Aberdeen Christmas parade.
The board of aldermen approved a temporary beer permit for the Bukka White Festival. No outside coolers will be allowed, and beer will be sold by vendors at the festival.
Scott added there will be a vaccination event Oct. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. during the A-Game, which is being held at Aberdeen High School.
Scott said he has been in communication with Mississippi State Department of Health officials to try getting COVID-19 information specific to Aberdeen and/or the 39730 zip code.
Approval of minutes from Sept. 7 and 14 aldermen meetings were tabled since versions edited by Faulks were not available.
During their aldermen input, Devaull and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes discussed unsightly property and overgrown landscape beds alongside Highway 145.
“I’d like for you to contact all of our businesses on Highway 145 and ask them if they would go one step further to clean those islands out in front of their businesses. Their thinking is it belongs to the highway, and the highway is just not going to come in often enough to clean them. Some of the citizens have come and volunteered but they’re also running thin as well,” Alderman Haynes said.
In follow-up to a flooding concern Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom shared, Scott said some citizens use weed killers near city property, which has led to erosion problems. Alderman Haynes also requested for citizens and contractors to not mow grass onto streets since it can block storm drains and lead to flooding issues.
After discussion initiated by Ward 5 Alderman John Allen, board members approved a motion to address a drainage project alongside Walters Drive, with Dabbs to develop a cost estimate.
“The quickest way is to take quotes on each individual portion and you can decide if you want to approve it based on the price. If any portion is above $50,000, then we’ll have to advertise it. The objective in order to get it done this calendar year is to keep the cost down below that threshold and get the improvements done now,” he said.
Aldermen also approved for signs at Aberdeen’s entryways alongside Highway 45 to be repainted. Additionally, the board approved the transfer of unpaid utility charges totaling $15,272 to Franklin Collection.