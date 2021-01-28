ABERDEEN – The subjects of development and electricity popped up a few times in conversation during Jan. 19’s board of aldermen meeting, with Mayor Maurice Howard rounding it off with an invitation for board members to join in a telephone conference later in the week about a pitch for a new housing development.
The parties involved were among a group of consultants who met with city officials in December.
“Those same consultants you turned down a couple of weeks ago are continuing to work with the city pro bono at this point. At the first of March, we’ll have two projects,” Howard said, adding Sustainability Partners was to explain its plan for 300 new HUD [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] homes in the Stinson Industrial Park. “We did get the [Stinson] land back and paid the taxes, but we still have to get the liens removed in court and our attorney is working on that now.”
The city previously reclaimed acreage at the industrial park the late Tony Ewing acquired in 2013 for the purpose of developing a solar farm.
Howard said consultants were to do an assessment on street lights throughout the city last week also.
“They’re going to do an entire new lighting system for the city of Aberdeen, which is going to save us 45 to 50 percent on our electric bills and we’ll share the savings – 60 percent Aberdeen and 40 percent the consultant agreement, and that’s still negotiable,” Howard said.
City attorney Walter Zinn Jr. gave a brief update of a contract the city recently signed with energy consultant Priority Power. He noted a couple of concerns with its language, including the expiration of the contract.
“There was another question about how much money we could make off savings,” Zinn said. “Initially we narrowed the revenue on savings to 70 percent for the city and 30 percent to them and they’d only receive any money from savings. If there were no savings, obviously there would be no money.”
During the previous meeting, Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday challenged board members to bring back ideas for economic development. Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said he has talked to a group of people interested in opening True Man’s Home Goods and he is trying to find a location.
He compared it to a Walls-type store and suggested the former Fred’s building may be a good fit.
“It will create a few jobs – not a lot but a few….maybe five to 10 jobs. There is room for expansion if they are successful in what they’re doing,” Haynes said.
Disagreements across the table
The matter of paying the bills, which is typically the second item approved, finally passed following an executive session and a few tense exchanges before then. It first stalled after Haynes questioned a $159 bill from Howard for fuel, which later led to an outburst by Holliday in the mayor’s defense.
Howard is driving a city-owned Ford F150 used previously by former Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders. He said Sanders’ monthly fuel bill was significantly higher.
“Since we’re talking about this, let’s just be candid. What is the problem with me having a vehicle? What is the problem with me period because I don’t understand why every single week [aldermen] 3, 4 and 5 are coming after Maurice Howard. I have no idea why,” Howard said later in the meeting. “The problem is nobody said anything about Brian’s mileage. I’ll send you an email from the past two years with Brian’s mileage, and it’s going to blow your cap.”
“It’s a problem when it comes to a black man; that’s how I feel. Everytime this man comes in, that end [of the table] down there has a problem with paying this man. It’s only a gas card. He’s not putting it in his pocket. He’s putting it in a machine and getting gas. I’ve got to call a spade a spade, and that’s what it is,” Holliday said.
Haynes said his concern falls on the Aberdeen Police Department not having all of the newer vehicles it needs and he asked where it’s written the mayor has to have a vehicle. Howard expressed his disappointment in Haynes.
“Mr. Haynes, I love you; I really do. I supported you. I ran with you. I put you on the [A-Team] billboard. I’m telling you it was my hope you’d be here for the people in Ward 3. I am disappointed,” he said.
Bills weren’t the only matter that stalled, as board members were first hesitant to hire a street department employee and grant a $1 raise for another employee coming off of a 90-day probationary period.
“For clarification’s sake, for the past four or five years since I’ve sat at this table, everyone, absolutely everyone, who has completed their 90-day probationary period has received a $1 increase. I want to know what we’re doing. Are we starting a new law tonight? If so, let’s put it on the books,” Howard said.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth thought it was in the city’s minutes that the $1 raise was eliminated, but Howard said it was previously discussed. He previously said raises should be performance-based but said it was never officially adopted by the board.
Zinn shared his concerns about potential litigation, saying there could potentially be a breach if the board didn’t take action.
“We talk about taxpayers’ money, but we don’t need to get sued for $1,” Holliday said.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom later seconded Holliday’s motion to grant the raise, with Haynes and Allen voting against. Garth voted in favor if the minutes reflected the $1 raise was inclusive in the employee’s hire and against if it wasn’t. Howard said it’s stated in the employee handbook that all employees receive a $1 raise after their 90-day probationary periods.
The matter ultimately passed.
After executive session, the street department employee was hired. Also after executive session, an Aberdeen police officer was suspended for 14 days without pay.
During her input, Odom tried to allow Charles Scott time to speak about a contract at the Aberdeen Sportsplex. Scott has spent time and resources to make improvements to the sportsplex and hopes to attract ball tournaments. However, there was board concern at the previous meeting regarding his contract.
Odom thinks Scott has a legitimate contract, adding during the previous administration former Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes was appointed to sign documents when Howard was absent. Following executive session, Howard told Scott he will not amend or sign the current contract and the board would have to give him a new contract.
“If they approve it, I’ll sign it,” Howard said.
During his input, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen questioned why the mayor shut down city government Jan. 11 for a snow day, adding it should have been a board decision.
“I received several calls from several department heads. It was 5 o’clock in the morning, and the question was, ‘Do we come in with all of this snow on the ground?,’” Howard said, saying he drove around and made the determination for employees to stay home and remain on standby.
Allen said Aberdeen was the only city shut down in the state, but Howard asked how many school districts were closed that day. Howard said the city handbook states employees must use a vacation day or borrow one from another city employee.
In other business …
Aldermen approved to purchase a new tractor for the public works department for $27,029. A grant the city received paid $31,000 towards the purchase.
In other public works business, its department head, Richard Boone, was approved for a virtual education program conference. An agenda item regarding a 10 percent raise after Boone completes the National Certificate of Public Works Management Program in August was tabled to executive session. Following executive, no action was taken on the matter.
The board approved to accept the low bid for metal poles for electric feeder improvements at Westlake.
Aldermen also approved a $17,958.82 contract for air purification systems at City Hall and the Aberdeen Electric Department. Haynes first asked for the matter to be tabled in order to check with a local business to see if it has comparable supplies, but it was ultimately approved.
The air purification system will be spent with funds the city received through the CARES Act.
Haynes introduced the potential of purchasing Stevens Auction Company’s building alongside Meridian Street for the public works department and rentable space. He also suggested having a hazardous waste disposal day closer to April.
During her input, Garth asked if a letter could be sent to McDonald’s demanding a thorough cleaning, if it hasn’t already, after four employees tested positive for COVID-19. Zinn said there isn’t enough legal merit for the city to force a cleaning.