ABERDEEN – As the city transitioned into solid waste collection through the county last week, city officials and citizens, alike, shared their thoughts during Oct. 4’s board of aldermen meeting.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said they both received several calls from residents who did not have garbage picked up by the day of the meeting.
“I’ve also gotten calls and if you’ve got trash bags that are on the ground right next to your trash can, they are not going to pick them up,” Haynes said. “If it is not in the [city-issued] blue can, it will not be picked up.”
The city later posted maps of areas in the city, which have collections on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Haynes also questioned the city increasing solid waste bills by $1 to $17.
“I’m trying to wrap my mind around why we’re paying $17 for pick up, but the county is only charging us $12,” he said.
It was later noted the city provides knuckleboom pick up for larger items, such as limbs or furniture.
During citizens’ input, Brick Young said some of his neighbors were unsure about details of the garbage pickup, saying they didn’t receive notification.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said some of her constituents had their garbage collected a day before they normally do.
“My trash was picked up just fine,” said citizen Sarah Sims during the discussion.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said there will be adjustments for citizens through the transition.
“If they can do it in the county, you should be able to do it in the city,” he said of following rules
Devaull noted seeing garbage bags placed on top of cans and boxes placed next to cans, which is against regulation.
Anyone in need of an extra garbage cart should contact the Aberdeen Public Works Department.
In other business, board members received an update on the most recent audits for the city and electric department. The city has a clean audit, and findings through the electric department remained fairly the same but will be worked out.
“We have audited the financial statements to a point that we don’t believe there’s any material misstatement, evidence of fraud related to financial statements or anything along those lines. The City of Aberdeen had no internal findings for the first time since we’ve been auditors of the City of Aberdeen,” said Matt Wood of Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC. “It is hard to compare any city to another, no matter where we’re at. We look at one amount. The unassigned fund balance of the common city/general fund is what we take as the percentage of the expenditures budget of the city. Your value of unassigned fund balance as a percentage is 27.8 percent. We say any city in the 20 to 25 percent range or above is considered healthy for budgeting terms.”
He said during last year’s audit report, almost every electric department regulated by the Tennessee Valley Authority signed a long-term partnership agreement, which caused expenditures, rates and costs to be held steadier compared in previous years. He also said every single TVA entity his firm audited last year experienced a 10 percent decrease in costs with a related 10 percent decrease in revenue.
Aldermen approved 3-2 to hire Imogene Dancy as public works supervisor. She was previously named interim public works supervisor following the recent termination of Richard Boone.
During citizen input, street department leadman Matthew Sanders expressed his need for more help, saying he is the only heavy equipment operator in the department.
Haynes asked if he had any experienced acquaintances who would be interested but said he didn’t.
Aldermen approved to borrow $200,000 from the water department’s equipment fund due to a shortfall regarding a CAP loan for improvements at General Young Park. City comptroller Karen Crump said the funds from the CAP loan were expected in the coming days.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins noted several upcoming events, including an Oct. 15 volunteer day for a reimagination project at Paradise Alley, located behind Lann Hardware. The day will entail painting, and no artistic ability is required.
She also said Aberdeen Church of Christ will host its fall festival Oct. 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council also shared upcoming events, including the Let’s Get Clean Aberdeen litter pick up event Oct. 22 and a Christmas play Dec. 18.
Aldermen approved for Duncan & Williams to execute documents regarding the city’s electric department bond, scheduled to close out Oct. 17.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.