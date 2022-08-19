mcj-2022-08-17-news-18-wheeler-meeting

Citizens and truck drivers voiced needs and concerns during an Aug. 8 public hearing regarding 18-wheeler parking throughout Aberdeen. The city is making efforts to provide a secured place for truckers to park.

ABERDEEN – The matter of 18-wheeler parking has been a point of contention for citizens and a point of necessity for local drivers ever since the former cotton compress site alongside Dr. R.E. Woodruff Street was no longer available for parking several months ago.

