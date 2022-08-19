ABERDEEN – The matter of 18-wheeler parking has been a point of contention for citizens and a point of necessity for local drivers ever since the former cotton compress site alongside Dr. R.E. Woodruff Street was no longer available for parking several months ago.
While the city is looking to provide secured 18-wheeler parking at the former Holley Performance property, an Aug. 8 public hearing gave residents and truck drivers opportunities to share their concerns.
“We are going to upgrade the lights out there and put in a camera system. Therefore, when you pull in, you have your own code to drive in and have a lighted area that is properly surveilled,” said Mayor Charles Scott of the location where truckers can pay to park.
“This won’t be a permanent thing because we do need to get a truck stop or a private company to put in a proper place to park. Right now, to help the city and to help our truck drivers, we know it’s important that we provide somewhere that’s safe and take you out of the main part of the neighborhoods,” he added.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said the Holley parking lot will be exclusively for truck drivers who live in Aberdeen. Scott said truckers paying for the service will have designated parking slots.
The former Fred’s and Big Star parking lots are the two main places where trucks currently park.
Devaull recognized the need for truckers but noted damage done at the former Big Star parking lot and the compress site.
“If we, as a city, come up with a place for them to park and things happen like that, my question to the truckers is are you willing to pay a fee for parking or pay for damage if your trucks are causing damage?,” he asked.
Derhonda Jones, who lives next to the former Fred’s building, paid to have the retaining wall where the properties join built and complained about truck trailers damaging it. She also noted a domestic violence incident involving a driver and problems with noise from trucks parking there.
Downtown resident Larry Coutlee also complained about the noise and trucks driving on residential streets.
Local truck driver Jasper Buckingham suggested reporting any concerns to trucking companies by using the truck number as an identifying marker.
“From personal experience, we’re not parking where we want, we’re parking where we can. The department of transportation gives us the right to park in front of our house, but we’re trying to respect our neighbors and the people but we can’t accommodate to everybody,” said local truck driver Gary Sacus.
City attorney Bob Faulks said the city does not regulate the type of vehicles parked in front yards or in driveways.
“We do have authority to protect and maintain our investment – our streets. We have authority to prohibit parking on streets and also have authority to prohibit the use of trucks on our streets,” he said.
Scott will gather more input from truck drivers to better meet their parking lots.
