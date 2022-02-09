ABERDEEN – An ordinance adopted 28 years ago to the day requiring dog owners to register their pets annually with the city was a point of discussion during Feb. 1’s board of aldermen meeting.
“All dogs are supposed to be registered within the city limits of Aberdeen. I don’t care if you’ve got a pit bull or Chihuahua or poodle or whatever you have; all dogs are to be registered,” said animal control officer Pedro Clay, adding he wants city officials to lead by example in registering their dogs.
According to a section in the city’s dog ordinance, all dogs more than 6 months old kept, harbored or maintained in the city shall be licensed and registered annually at the city clerk’s office in City Hall. The fee to obtain a license is $5 for each male or spayed female and $10 for each unsprayed female.
Information pet owners should provide include their name and address and the dog’s name, breed, color and gender. According to the ordinance, the city clerk’s office shall provide a license certificate and metallic tag for each licensed dog, and it will be changed each year.
Dog owners shall also be required to provide each dog with a collar for the license tag to be worn, according to the ordinance.
Aldermen approved Clay’s request to give city attorney Bob Faulks permission to revise the city’s dog ordinance and pit bull ordinance, which was adopted in 2009.
Mayor Charles Scott said the city has received complaints throughout the years regarding vicious dogs, and Clay wants the pit bull ordinance to address vicious dogs, which includes additional breeds.
“The definition of a dangerous dog is a dog that attacks without being provoked. If somebody just walks up to a dog and he attacks without me stomping or throwing at him, he’s declared vicious,” Clay said. “All pits are not vicious, but we have a city ordinance for pit bulls. You’ve got German shepherds that are vicious. You’ve got Rottweilers that are vicious. You’ve got some regular mutts that are vicious dogs.”
Clay said adoption fees through the Aberdeen Animal Shelter have increased since the 1994 dog ordinance went into effect, which he also wants reflected in the revised ordinance.
Also during his time before the board, Clay said dead animals in people’s yards are the homeowner’s responsibility rather than the city’s responsibility.
Building matters
Following an executive session, aldermen approved to purchase property owned by Stevens Auction Company alongside Meridian Street for the appraised value of $280,000. The property will be used for a new location for the Aberdeen Electric Department.
While the additional purchase of nearby property formerly used by Bradley Lumber Company was on the agenda, no action was taken because of the need for more information.
There was discussion about costs to upgrade security at the former Holley Performance building for semi-truck parking, which led into executive session. While no action was taken, Scott said after the meeting he is still working on obtaining additional quotes for gate entries and security cameras.
Through an adjudication hearing, city officials heard from two neighboring Main Street property owners regarding bricks falling from a wall between a building owned by Donald Dahlem onto the gas line of the other building, which is owned by JoAnn McKinney.
While there hasn’t been a survey completed, city engineer Dustin Dabbs said the wall is the same dimension and color as Dahlem’s property.
“It impacts both of your properties if it falls, so I don’t understand why no one wants to get involved in making it safe, and that’s the city’s responsibility ultimately,” Dabbs said. “If something falls, then there’s going to be some liability to go around.”
The board tabled any action since more information is needed through the property deed. Dabbs suggested for both Dahlem and McKinney to get a survey.
Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour reported the city was not awarded a community heritage grant this year for renovations to the M&O Depot, adding there were twice as many applicants than available funding.
“I think if we could get some of the work done using people from the county jail, we would get along a little better. I think there are some possibilities of donations too,” she said, later welcoming anyone willing to donate supplies or skills to the depot project.
She also recapped a recent meeting with two Mississippi Department of Archives and History representatives regarding an effort to try placing buildings on the Aberdeen Black History Trail on the National Register of Historic Places.
While they didn’t recommend putting all the buildings on the register due to costs and accessibility to their interior and exterior, it was suggested to create a new historic district, which would encompass parts of the Vine and Long streets area.
“They estimated that was somewhere between 200 and 250 buildings,” Seymour said. “We hope this would probably be called the Baptist Ville District.”
The cost to pursue the status is roughly $12,000, and the city could apply for assistance to cover half of the amount. Aldermen approved to apply for the grant.
Later in the meeting, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said efforts are underway for a trailhead marker for the Aberdeen Black History Trail. There will also be a new addition to the City Hall Wall of Fame in the near future.
A homeowner whose property has been adjudicated three times asked board members for more time to make repairs from a limb that fell on the house years ago, but city inspector Roy Haynes and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes both said he has been given ample time totaling several months.
The homeowner is renting and has not lived in the home for quite some time, according to discussion.
In other business
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson asked for board approval of a rule that customers must have accounts in their names in order to receive an extension, which was approved.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth asked about people with caregivers, and he said there’s a space on extension requests to add names for such instances.
Thompson also addressed the city’s reconnect fee.
“We’re the lowest compared to most utilities around here. It’s $40 before 3 o’clock and $5 more after 3. I’d like for it to be $50 across the board,” he said, which was approved by the board.
Aldermen also approved the lease-purchase of a refurbished line truck for the electric department totaling $169,000. It was a sole-source emergency purchase due to issues with existing line trucks.
Robbins updated the board on Aberdeen’s presence through a cooperative ad in the latest edition of Southern Living. The city received roughly 1,200 requests for information following a standalone ad last year.
“We expect to be receiving a lot of leads again,” she said.