ABERDEEN – During June 1’s board of aldermen meeting, several young people from not just Aberdeen but from throughout Monroe County were recognized for recent accomplishments.
Mayor Charles Scott gave a certificate of recognition to Niyah Lockett, an Aberdeen student who graduated from the Mississippi School for Math and Science and will attend Harvard University this fall.
This year’s Aberdeen High School valedictorian Jamia Johnson and salutatorian Joy Adair were honored.
AHS Student Council members Caleb Roberson, Michaela Lenoir and Makayla Keys were recognized for the Fine Young Mississippians virtual series held during Black History Month. Student council members unable to attend were India Fears and Jacoby Walker.
Scott also recognized Blake Duncan and Drew Gideon, both of Smithville, and Andrew Stoddard of Amory for wins in the Mississippi Bass Federation state tournament.