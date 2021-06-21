mcj-2021-06-09-news-outstanding-students

Aberdeen city officials recognized several outstanding youth June 1. Pictured front row, from left, Makayla Keys, Michaela Lenoir, Joy Adair, Drew Gideon, Niyah Lockett and Barbara Vasser of the city clerk’s office; second row, from left, Caleb Roberson, Andrew Stoddard, Blake Duncan and Jamia Johnson; third row, from left, Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, Alderman Edward Haynes and Mayor Charles Scott; and fourth row, from left, city clerk Melissa Moore and aldermen John Allen and Robert Devaull.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – During June 1’s board of aldermen meeting, several young people from not just Aberdeen but from throughout Monroe County were recognized for recent accomplishments.

Mayor Charles Scott gave a certificate of recognition to Niyah Lockett, an Aberdeen student who graduated from the Mississippi School for Math and Science and will attend Harvard University this fall.

This year’s Aberdeen High School valedictorian Jamia Johnson and salutatorian Joy Adair were honored.

AHS Student Council members Caleb Roberson, Michaela Lenoir and Makayla Keys were recognized for the Fine Young Mississippians virtual series held during Black History Month. Student council members unable to attend were India Fears and Jacoby Walker.

Scott also recognized Blake Duncan and Drew Gideon, both of Smithville, and Andrew Stoddard of Amory for wins in the Mississippi Bass Federation state tournament.

 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus