Valerie Brahan explains the significance behind pieces of silver in the dining room of Prewett Place during a previous Pilgrimage tour. Last week, the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association brainstormed plans for this year's event, which will be April 1-2.
ABERDEEN – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Pilgrimage, being held April 1-2, is in its planning stages.
“We’re going to two days instead of three. It’s going to be basically the same other than we’re going to have added events such as porch parties and wine and cheese parties. We’ll still have the [Boy Scouts Troop 39] pancake breakfast, Riverview Garden Club will host its luncheon, and Lies and Legends will be a little different because we’ll have adults leading it,” said Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association President Gail Dalrymple.
Lies and Legends tour alumni who are interested in participating are invited to call Dalrymple at (662) 304-0027 for more information. She said people who don’t want to portray those buried at the Old Aberdeen Cemetery can still participate in other ways, such as guiding tours.
Not all of the homes for the Pilgrimage are committed yet, but those on tour include Watkins Hill, owned by Mike and Em Walters; Sunset Manor, owned by Randy Emerson; and Sanders Place, owned by Ben and Sunni Bender.
“I hope to have six houses, and the way it’s going to be different is we’ll have three houses on Friday and three houses on Saturday, hopefully,” Dalrymple said.
Additionally, City Hall, James Creek M.B. Church and the Aberdeen Main Street Depot will be open for tours. Student-led tours of the Aberdeen Black History Trail will also be incorporated into the events, and some older churches will be open for tours.
There will be one ticket price, which is yet to be determined, for home tours and some events, but tickets will be sold separately for events such as the garden club luncheon and pancake breakfast. The meal tickets will be available from members of each group.