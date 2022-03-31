ABERDEEN – After a pause the past two years due to COVID-19 precautions, Aberdeen’s Pilgrimage is back April 1 and 2 with home and historic building tours and a host of events, including returning favorites and several new attractions.
“I became president in 2018, 2019 and I am the only president who hasn’t had one so I’m excited about it because I finally get to have one again. I hope that everybody stays safe. I want to make sure we keep our visitors safe and I just want them to be comfortable, have a good time and have a little bit of normalcy,” said Aberdeen Pilgrimage President Gail Dalrymple.
This year’s Pilgrimage events include guided tours of the Aberdeen Black History Trail; garden tours at Lauri Mundi, Shadowlawn and Coontail Farm; carriage rides; church tours of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church; porch parties at Watkins Hill and The Magnolias; and tours of homes, historic buildings and the English gardens at the Adams-French House.
The Coontail Farm garden tours will include educational speakers during each tour.
“It’s fun to have new events that people can experience, especially the local people who have been to a lot of the homes. It’s something that’s different. They can get involved and see something new and really get to see what is actually in this beautiful little town. People may not even know about the Black history trail, so get on the shuttle and find out about it.
“I want the locals and everyone who can to come out and just have fun and enjoy the weekend,” Dalrymple said.
Friday’s tours will include The Magnolias, Sunset Manor, City Hall, the Aberdeen Main Street Depot and James Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Saturday’s tours will include Watkins Hill, Sunset Manor, Sanders Place, the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, James Creek Missionary Baptist Church and City Hall.
Tickets for this year’s Pilgrimage, which are $30, are inclusive of all of these events and tours. They’re available at the Elkin Theatre Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Previously planned tours of Hogun-Lann are canceled.
Friday activities not included with the $30 weekend-pass tickets include Riverview Garden Club’s luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church and the big-screen premiere of a documentary about Aberdeen history featuring Jim Crosby, followed by “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. at the Elkin Theatre.
In the documentary, produced by Tucker Robbins and made possible by a South Monroe County Community Fund grant, black and white photographs taken by the late Arthur Elkin, who was part of the family that founded the theatre, detail historical events, gatherings and sites from 1910 to the 1960s. Crosby explains the significance of the scenes.
Saturday’s activities not included with the ticket include Boy Scout Troop #39’s pancake breakfast from 6 until 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church; a food court at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; the Lies and Legends tour at the Old Aberdeen Cemetery from 6 until 8 p.m.; and the Southern Chic Soiree from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, which features live music, socializing, culinary delights and wine tasting.
All of these events have varying prices.
Local historian Pat Arinder and fellow musicians will also provide pioneer-era music Friday and Saturday mornings for free at the Grecian Path next to City Hall.
The Lies and Legends tour this year will include former participants, and Dalrymple said several people have volunteered to portray people buried in the Old Aberdeen Cemetery. There is still a need for more volunteers to act as guides. To volunteer, call (662) 304-0027 or (662) 369-9440.
For a full list of Pilgrimage details, check out the official guide in this week’s edition of the Monroe Journal.