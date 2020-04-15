ABERDEEN – Rounding out April 7’s board of aldermen meeting, Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle transitioned discussion from his department’s success with the town’s curfew to its growing challenge of curbing illegal street racing.
“We wrote several tickets for the gatherings at the houses, so we should have quite a few $500 fines. We gave them warnings first,” Randle said of the city and state’s executive orders regarding gatherings to not exceed 10 people.
In this past week’s Aberdeen Police Report, which lists 49 calls from April 3-9, there were 11 reports, or 22 percent of calls, involving racing throughout the city.
Randle noted an accident from the night before with no injuries but rather a totaled Chevy Camaro.
“One of the officers got behind the car, and he took off at a high rate of speed, lost control of the car and wound up hitting a tree. They want the chase, but I feel like they’re going to run over somebody. The phone line was flooded on Meadowlane, and it seems like when we get there, they know we’re there so we don’t see anybody back and forth. We’re just going to have to tighten down on the weekend. The weekend is when it’s occurring. We’re going to do anything we can to curb that appetite for racing in the city,” Randle said.
In addition to Meadowlane Drive, he said complaint calls for racing have come in from residents alongside Thayer Avenue, Vine Street and Oakland Drive.
After the meeting, he said those racing are both locals and out-of-towners. Charges for those caught racing could include reckless driving or felony fleeing. Randle said he has reached out to racers’ parents to help.
“We’re trying to maintain a safe environment,” he said. “If a person gets charged with felony fleeing, it’ll hurt their career down the line.”
Aldermen approved Randle’s request to hire former Aberdeen Police Department officers Lee Johnson and Chris Dobbins part-time to temporarily help patrol. In a separate police matter, the board approved a raise for Leland Cook for recently completing police academy.
In other business, the board approved to authorize an emergency temporary leave policy for those off work and working split shifts due to COVID-19 precautions so they will still be paid.
Aldermen also authorized an emergency transfer of funds for payroll due to City Hall employees being on self-quarantine last week after an employee in the building tested positive for COVID-19 the previous week.