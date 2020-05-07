ABERDEEN – With the Aberdeen Police Department’s aggressive enforcement of making sure those testing positive for COVID-19 follow quarantine instructions have come rumors and speculation of how it is learning who is sick.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle wants the public to know that no information has been shared to his department from hospitals, medical clinics or nursing homes.
“Law enforcement has a higher level of access to obtain information,” Randle said, adding his department can get information to a certain point to keep officers safe. “The hospital and clinics are upholding their part of the HIPPA law and are no way in violation of sharing patients’ information. They are 100 percent not liable for any of the information we have received.”
Randle has consulted with the Mississippi State Department of Health about quarantine enforcement, and state statute addresses penalties for violating health department orders in regards to life-threatening communicable diseases.
Offenses are punishable by fines not to exceed $5,000 and imprisonment in the penitentiary for not more than five years or both, according to Mississippi Code 41-23-2 (2018).
Randle added violators will face felony charges for breaking quarantine.