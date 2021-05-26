ABERDEEN – The community paid its respects last week to a man who not only served the city as police chief but also his country through the National Guard. Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle, who lost his life May 16 after battling cancer, was laid to rest at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
During his celebration of life service May 22 at Aberdeen High School, he was remembered for his smile, personality and years of service.
“That man that passed away isn’t just a servant for our country but for this city. You see these pictures right here. What these pictures don’t tell you is the amount of people who thought about him. I never called on him to help me, but he helped me several times,” said Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott. “Chief Randle is going to be missed by this community. If you really want to honor him, inspire everyone in the community. Help everyone in this community because that’s what Chief Henry O’Neal Randle did.”
Acting Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins said Randle was more than just his boss but his friend, as they first met each other while working out at Aberdeen High School’s track.
“To protect and serve with honor, there is no greater cause. It’s a calling we all know – a solid pride of service. Answer every side with purpose and pride,” he said.
Randle joined the Aberdeen Police Department in 1997 and was among the state’s first group of school resource officers, serving at Aberdeen High School. First elected in 2008, he was sworn in to his fourth term of office last July.
Aside from his service as a law enforcement officer, he joined the Mississippi National Guard in 2001 and worked his way up in rank to an E6 staff sergeant with the 223rd Engineering Battalion.
One of his fellow military officers reflected on his personality while serving with him.
“You knew where to find Henry at because of his laugh. Anytime I was in a bad mood, I knew I had to find that laugh,” he said. “Henry was a gentle giant. Everybody loved him. If you saw him coming around the corner, he had a smile.”
Randle was the father of five children and had two grandchildren.
His brother, Oleathia, shared of a time shortly after Randle was first elected when he talked about the stress and anxiety that came with the job.
“He told me, ‘I can make a difference. I believe I can make a difference.’ From all the people here, from everything the city has done, from all of the love, Henry has made a difference,” he said.
Refraining from sharing stories from their younger years, his classmates from the Aberdeen High School Class of 1989 reflected on him through a poem, “When Tomorrow Starts Without You,” to pay respect. Several resolutions were also read in Randle’s honor.
Ahead of his funeral, tributes were evident throughout the city such as messages on signs and American flags lining Commerce Street and Bulldog Drive.
Several businesses joined with City Hall in displaying ribbons, including some in gold and black to represent his favorite NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In a repeat of May 16, when his body was brought through town from North Mississippi Medical Center to Carter’s Funeral Service in Columbus, people lined the streets to pay tribute ahead of his funeral.
Randle’s body was escorted each time by a number of law enforcement officers, including several departments from throughout North Mississippi for his funeral.