ABERDEEN – Four-term Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle lost his battle to cancer May 16 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Randle was known for his charm and personality.
He was first elected as police chief in April 2008. He joined the Aberdeen Police Department in 1997 and was part of the state’s first wave of school resource officers shortly afterwards. In 2001, he joined the National Guard.
While serving in the Mississippi National Guard’s 223rd Engineering Battalion, he was deployed to the Middle East, most recently in 2018 E6 staff sergeant, and also in 2003. He also aided in Hurricane Katrina recovery.
He was an Aberdeen High School class of 1989 graduate who attended Mary Holmes College, Mississippi State University and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen honored Randle’s wishes in early March by approving Chris Dobbins as temporary acting assistant police chief.