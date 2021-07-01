What leadership traits do you possess that would make you the best candidate for police chief?
First, let’s define what leadership is. Leadership is influencing others to accomplish a task by providing purpose, direction and motivation. My leadership style can be characterized as a servant leader. A servant leader serves the people in the organization by building rapport, providing support and direction and collaboratively working with others to achieve goals. A servant leader establishes relationships with the intention to build on the strengths of individuals to cultivate their skills and abilities. Through my military and law enforcement experiences, I’ve learned to lead by example, serve and empower others, build relationships and collaboratively build successful teams. These are the traits I possess and demonstrate as a leader that makes me the best candidate for chief of police in Aberdeen.
Thinking back in your law enforcement career, what experiences have you had that prepared you the most to be police chief?
My experiences in both the United States Army and law enforcement have prepared me the most to be chief of police. I have 20 years of experience in the military, where I have attained leadership positions and ranked as an E-7, Sergeant First Class. In law enforcement, I’ve held several positions such as: patrol officer, narcotics officer, school resource officer and assistant/interim chief. I have learned many things during the past eight years in law enforcement that have prepared me to be police chief. As a patrol and narcotics officer, I learned the community and culture of Aberdeen. In learning the community, I also learned the various issues being faced widespread and how to combat those issues as law enforcement. As a school resource officer, I was allowed to do what I am passionate about, which is developing the minds of young people and providing them with strategies and resources to be successful in life. Lastly, as the interim chief, I have had the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of what it entails to be the chief of police in Aberdeen. I have gained experience in leading/training officers, working long shifts, overseeing the budget, purchasing vehicles and equipment and developing a plan to keep the citizens of Aberdeen safe. I’ve learned that being the chief of police means sacrifice and service.
I’ve been a business owner for about 20 years and secondly, I’ve gone through all different levels of training from Alert 1, 2 and 3 to Strategic Self Defense and Gunfighting Tactics. I’m a CRASE (Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events) instructor and can teach that to churches and organizations. I’ve been in law enforcement for 15 years and worked with the Aberdeen Police Department for 10. I was promoted to shift sergeant and a warrant officer there for 10 years. I’m a certified school resource officer. I worked at the sheriff’s department for a little over four years and rose from sergeant to captain. I was the county warrant officer until 2019 and I became a school resource officer under Sheriff Crook. I left and went to the state (Mississippi Department of Corrections), which is where I’m over probation and parole. I supervise 120-something different offenders in Monroe County. I feel like I’m also a people person, which is one skill you’ve got to have. That’s my number one certification. I can talk to people and get a feel for people and understand what they need for me to help. I love helping people. I also went through Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy, which is the best academy in the state. Out of 102, I graduated in the top 10. I think I was ranked nine as far as training and classroom work, physical training and qualifying with a handgun.
Definitely probation and parole. That’s a side of the law I didn’t know as much. For the past two years working there, it gave me a chance to work with not just the offenders but also the district attorneys and circuit judges. Any law enforcement officer that has a minimum of eight years, none of them can tell you initially what’s going on once a felony is committed. All they know is that person has been arrested and arraigned and has a court date that’s a year or two off. That’s the side that opened my eyes up to how things work in circuit court. If you’re not an investigator or sheriff or chief, you don’t know what goes on. Working with the DA’s office and being on a name-by-name basis with the assistant district attorney and district attorney and all four circuit court judges, that’s one of the neatest things that’s taught me what happens once we arrest somebody for a felony and how they could spend the rest of their lives in prison or have a second chance if we rehabilitate them.
I guess the most important trait is that I care. I care about the town. I care about the people that live in it and I’ll care about the men and women I work with.
Thinking back over my 25-plus years in law enforcement, my experiences have taught me that there are bad people who do bad things, but it has also taught me that there are good people who have made bad choices and from that I have learned to have compassion because in the end, everyone suffers.
I have lived here for 10 years and have approximately 25 years of law enforcement experience. I was chief of police over the school district as a resource officer for several years and I’ve been over shifts when I was a patrolman.
I’ve had great leadership through people like my captains and sergeants who played a big factor for me being a great leader. I was blessed to have great leaders before me who were able to train me. I want people to know my vision is to build an even greater rapport with the entire community. I want to build more relationships with the sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies and also the board of aldermen and the mayor. I want officers to also do welfare checks on senior citizens and build a good rapport with merchants for the officers to be more visible. I want my officers to be professional. I also want to partner with other agencies to bring in special programs for the youth. I’m interested in school safety.