ABERDEEN – The next chief of police will be determined through July 27’s runoff between former Aberdeen Police Department officer Quinell Shumpert and former Aberdeen School District school resource officer Tony Tillman.
The winner of the runoff will take the seat formerly held by Henry Randle, who passed away in May. The term will expire in 2024.
Less than half of Aberdeen’s registered voters participated in the July 6 special election, which also included candidates Chris Dobbins and Lee Johnson, and more participation is encouraged for next week’s runoff.
“We have 3,900 registered voters on the books, and 1,400 voted. People need to get out and vote,” said Aberdeen Election Commissioner Jennifer Rollison.
She urges people who have moved to update their addresses for the purpose of updating voter rolls. Rollison also stressed only registered voters who live inside the city limits can participate in the runoff.
Polls in each of Aberdeen’s wards will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. the day of the special election.
People may vote absentee at the city clerk’s office at City Hall from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during the week. The office will also be open July 24 from 8 a.m. until noon. Early voting is not allowed in Mississippi.
While Aberdeen’s election cycle was last year, next week’s runoff is the fifth election the city will have had this year.
Prior to the police chief’s special election, there was a special election and runoff for the mayor’s seat following the removal of Maurice Howard from office and a special election for the Ward 1 alderman seat following a judge’s ruling in a contest filed for last year’s results.
Rollison estimates each election has cost the city $7,000 to $8,000.
As far as candidates, Shumpert worked for the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department from 1982 until 1993, before joining the Aberdeen Police Department in 1993. While he left the ICSD as chief deputy, his ranks at the APD included major and assistant police chief. He is currently employed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Through a previous Monroe Journal interview, Tillman said he has approximately 25 years of law enforcement experience, including being chief of police for the Aberdeen School District.
While the APD has witnessed a large amount of turnover during the past several years, Shumpert hopes to create a better working environment if elected.
“We used to have a family atmosphere there. Even when we were off duty, the guys did things together. Now everybody goes their separate ways. That’s how I’d start – to create a better work atmosphere and create a way to interact when they’re not at work, like have luncheons or a softball game to interact with each other and the public,” he said, adding he’s willing to pay for luncheons himself.
Shumpert would also like to have monthly functions offering the public opportunities to interact with police in order to get to know each other and voice concerns.
One of the goals Tillman previously noted was building a good rapport with the community and more relationships with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the mayor and board of aldermen.
He also noted, if elected, he’d like to partner with other agencies to bring special programs for the youth and promote professionalism among officers.
Shumpert shares a good working relationship with members of the APD, even though he works for the sheriff’s office.
“They still call me and ask me questions, so we have a good relationship now. As it is now, they call me Pops. They look at me as a father figure, and that’s the way I want it to stay. If they have problems or something at home, I want them to feel comfortable to sit down and talk about it, knowing I’m not going to put it out there in the street. It’s about taking it back to a family environment,” he said.