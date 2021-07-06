Chris Dobbins 231 votes - 16.5 percent

Quinell Shumpert 485 votes - 34.64 percent

Lee Johnson 144 votes - 10.29 percent

Tony Tillman 540 votes - 38.57 percent

Tillman and Shumpert will face each other in the July 27 runoff.

 

