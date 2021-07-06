Chris Dobbins 231 votes - 16.5 percent
Quinell Shumpert 485 votes - 34.64 percent
Lee Johnson 144 votes - 10.29 percent
Tony Tillman 540 votes - 38.57 percent
Tillman and Shumpert will face each other in the July 27 runoff.
Managing Editor
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
Updated: July 6, 2021 @ 9:23 pm