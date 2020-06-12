ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said Friday morning a Facebook rumor claiming a candidate in the city’s election took absentee ballots out of voters’ hands and said he’d fill them out himself is not true.
Another rumor surfacing Thursday alleged a candidate was following the mailman and taking absentee ballots out of mailboxes, which Randle also squashed.
He said a candidate and someone working for a candidate were in the same neighborhood after the mail ran, and one candidate made it to homeowners before another, which sparked a confrontation. No names were given on the record.
“It was a verbal altercation between a candidate and someone working for another candidate. When the two opposing teams ended up, the opposing team was there but he wasn’t doing what he was supposed to be doing. The candidate actually walked up to the homeowners, and they actually gave him the ballot. When the opposing team saw that he was getting the ballots, he wanted to start some trouble,” Randle said.
He added a homeowner’s caretaker said it was okay if the candidate helped fill out the ballot. He said both people were in the neighborhood when the ballots came in the mail.
“I interviewed all three homeowners. They all said, ‘No. We actually gave them to him,’” Randle said. “One said she didn’t want to get in the middle of that [argument] and she had given them to one young man then the other young man came up, but she had already given them away. ‘I wasn’t going to take them from him and give them to him’ was basically what she said. She didn’t really care what happened as long as she got them filled out and she voted for the candidate she was going for.”
Randle said the same instance has happened in the past.
“This is one of the incidents that got blown up. This happens all the time,” he said.
The city has had more requests this election year for absentee ballots due to concerns of COVID-19.
“People need to understand, if you’ve never been part of an election, been a candidate or worked for a candidate, things heat up. You can understand that just looking at the president,” Randle said. “Folks get the wrong thing and blow up.”
Aberdeen’s Democratic run-off is scheduled for Tuesday, and the city’s general election is July 7.