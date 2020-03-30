ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle plans to request for the board of aldermen to consider an updated executive order in terms of COVID-19 giving his department authority, adding he didn’t have any input on the executive order aldermen passed last week.
The order, passed by the board last Monday, was put in place to be in effective March 31. Mandates through the executive order put in place, including non-essential businesses limiting the numbers of people to 10 or less at one time inside their businesses.
Non-essential businesses are defined in the order as barbershops, salons, sporting goods stores, retail stores and gyms.
Examples of essential businesses, which don’t have the 10 people or few guidelines, include medical and health care clinics, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, cleaners and laundromats, discount and dollar stores, banks, hardware stores, electrical stores, plumbing stores, auto parts stores, building materials stores and day cares.
Aberdeen’s executive order states church services will be limited to 10 or fewer attendees, and there will be no yard parties with more than 10 people. Randle wants parties all together to stop while COVID-19 precautions are being taken.
Randle’s proposal includes those in violation of any rules of a city executive order be given a $500 fine.
He also plans to request for the city to mail each household copies of the executive order so everyone is aware of what it states.
Randle encourages for people to follow social distancing guidelines to help protect themselves and prevent the spread of coronavirus.