ABERDEEN – The lobby of the Aberdeen Police Department is locked for the time being as a precaution to COVID-19, and an intercom system is in place for visitors to state their needs.
“We have employees on the inside so we go by the 10-person rule too. Just because we’re law enforcement doesn’t mean we’re not going to abide by it,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle. “If you need to file a report or press charges, an officer will come up with the paperwork and you can fill everything out and the officer will bring it back in for the dispatcher to type up and the officer will sign it. It’s still the same process. Nothing is being changed except coming inside; you’ll still have access to everything.”
The APD’s concern is the safety of the people and the officers.
“No matter what happens, the officers have to be in it; that’s what they do,” Randle said.