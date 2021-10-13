Aberdeen Police Department investigating shooting BY RAY VAN DUSEN Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Oct 13, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABERDEEN – Two people are listed in stable condition following an Oct. 11 shooting at an apartment complex alongside S Thayer Avenue, and authorities are still searching for the suspect.“There were some females fighting outside in the parking lot, and somebody started shooting. Two people were injured,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.He said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m.One victim is at North Mississippi Medical Center, and the other one is being treated at a Memphis hospital, according to Shumpert.The case is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 369-6454 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quinell Shumpert Police Crime Memphis Shooting Aberdeen Police Department Victim Incident Investigating Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 81° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 11:47 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News Aberdeen Police Department investigating shooting 41 min ago Sports Lions drop third-straight division game 3 hrs ago Sports ACA stays undefeated with sweep against Smithville 3 hrs ago Sports Lady Lions prevail over Hatley in four sets 3 hrs ago Sports Examining each of our team’s division games thus far 4 hrs ago Sports Lady Panthers top Nettleton to finish off sweep of division play 4 hrs ago Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election