ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Police Department is taking a proactive approach to enforcing doctors’ quarantine rules for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Police chief Henry Randle said individuals will be issued a citation and arrested on the spot, no questions asked.
“We will not be violating anyone’s rights and with that being said, we will already know who to approach and who has tested positive,” he stated in a letter about enforcement. “Wearing a mask doesn’t help this matter. Quarantine means to stay inside for 14 days before getting back into society. That means no grocery stores; card games; funerals; gas stations; just cutting a block; private functions; or any type of parties. Aberdeen’s numbers are increasing, and it’s all because of no integrity.”
Randle has consulted with the Mississippi State Department of Health about the enforcement. Fines fall under state statute dealing with penalties for violating health department orders with respect to life-threatening communicable diseases.
Offenses are punishable by fines not to exceed $5,000 and imprisonment in the penitentiary for not more than five years or both, according to Mississippi Code 41-23-2 (2018).