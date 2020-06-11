ABERDEEN – Approximately 42 percent of Aberdeen’s registered voters participated in June 2’s Democratic primary, which officially secured three seats on the board of aldermen for the next four years.
With July 7’s swearing in ceremony, following results from the general election, Lady B. Garth will step back into her previous role as Ward 2 alderwoman, Edward Haynes will begin his first term of office as Ward 3 alderman, and John Allen will reclaim his seat as Ward 5 alderman, which he served during a previous administration.
While incumbent Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom secured the Democratic nomination last week, she advances to face Independent candidate Harold Holliday, Jr. in the July 7 general election.
The Ward 1 alderman race will be decided during June 16’s run-off. It’s between Nicholas Holliday, who received 44 percent of the votes in the four-candidate race, and Robert Devaull, who received 40 percent.
The chief of police race will also be determined through June 16’s run-off, which is between incumbent Henry Randle, who received 46 percent of the vote, compared to former Aberdeen Elementary School resource officer Tony Tillman’s 33 percent.
Quinell Shumpert, the third candidate in the race, received 20 percent.
In the mayoral race, retired Aberdeen High School band director Toni Reece secured 54 percent of the vote, compared to outgoing Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes’ 23 percent and attorney Dr. Roderick Van Daniel’s 23 percent.
Reece advances to the July 7 general election to face Independent candidates Mayor Maurice Howard (incumbent), Cecil Belle and Mike Bunch.
Out of 1,681 ballots cast for the mayor’s race, 1,264 counted towards the totals, as 417 were write-ins. The write-ins accounted for 25 percent of all ballots cast in the race.
State law addresses write-ins by dictating, “in the event of the death, resignation or withdrawal of a candidate, the name of any individual who is qualified to hold the office may be written in the blank space by the voter.”
Ahead of last week’s Democratic primaries, Howard encouraged write-ins through posts on social media as part of a political campaign, which includes him, Garth, both Hollidays, Haynes and Cubby Garth, who lives in Ward 5 and did not enter his name in the race ahead of the primary’s qualifying deadline.
For the Ward 5 alderman race, there were 73 write-ins.
Decision day
For Tuesday’s Ward 1 alderman and police chief run-off, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, people can vote absentee at the city clerk’s office in City Hall weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and also June 13 from 8 a.m. until noon.
The deadline to vote absentee is June 13 at noon, and the deadline for absentees to be mailed in is June 15 at 5 p.m.
As far as polling places, Ward 1 votes at the Aberdeen Housing Authority, 910 Martin Luther King St.; Ward 2 votes at the Monroe County Circuit Courthouse, 301 S. Chestnut St.; Ward 3 votes at City Hall, 125 W. Commerce St.; Ward 4 votes at the National Guard Armory, 809 Hwy. 145 N., and Ward 5 votes at the High Street Community Center, 607 High St.
Anyone not previously registered to vote has to wait 30 days after registering to participate in an election.
For last week’s primary, the city took extra measures to ensure voter safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We feel like people felt safe and secure because of measures we had. Everyone was patient and stood six feet apart. The workers did excellent on asking them to wear masks and gloves,” said Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson. “The beauty of it is the Secretary of State’s office is looking at the cities having elections before the November election to see what they need to do. We didn’t have one complaint from the public that we should’ve done something different.”
One misconception from last week’s primary dealt with candidates’ presence at polling places. Candidates cannot campaign within 150 feet of a polling place, but they can be in polling places as poll watchers without greeting or speaking with voters, which includes attempts to influence voters and interfering with the election process.