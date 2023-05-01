ABERDEEN – For the next few weeks, students will be tested on a number of assessments, which will factor into accountability ratings to be released later this year.
During April 20’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, administrators presented quarterly reports of the three schools and projections of how they may perform through state tests.
While Aberdeen High School is currently an F-rated school, its score is projected to drastically improve.
“Algebra I and English II have met the goal on benchmark 3. Biology I, there are 31 points needed, and U.S. History, there’s one point needed,” said AHS Principal Tracy Fair, adding there has been academic growth among low-performing students. “The company projected, based on benchmark 3, for our rating to be a B.”
She said more and more students have approached her about improving their ACT scores. Seniors have also tutored low-performing students, which inspired a couple 12th-graders to say they now want to pursue teaching careers.
“The accountability talks, that’s why students are coming to your office because they have bought into it because they’re talking about it daily,” said school board member Rodger Scott.
Belle-Shivers Middle School had a C through last year’s assessments, but there are opportunities for a last-minute push for students to excel.
“We are only 17 points away from earning 328 points. At a recent faculty meeting, we said if every student in the school answers just five more questions correctly, that could shoot us up all the way to a B. We’ve had to target our lowest-performing students to create individual paths to customize their learning in hopes of earning 328 points or more,” said Temeka Shannon, district chief academics officer.
Aberdeen Elementary School’s rating from last year is a B, but it’s projected to be lower through benchmark data.
“Last year, we had about 45 percent projected on our last benchmark and we did overshoot that by 15 percent. I do believe the students are going to do better than what they’re currently projected at. Every year I’ve been here, we always overshoot whatever the projection is where ELS is already,” said AES Principal Kristen Fondren.
A couple of ways the school has prepared for testing is through small group instruction and assistance from veteran teachers.
Additionally, staff from central office has worked with students at different grade levels throughout the district to prepare.
“We’re utilizing all hands to make sure we achieve our goal,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
In other business, the school board approved B&B Electric for an electric charging station for school buses and a work authorization for JBHM Architects for restroom renovations.
