Those who qualified recently to run in the April 7 primaries include:
Mayor
Charles Scott (D)
Mike Bunch (I)
Ward 1 Alderman
Robert Devaull (D)
Terry Smith (D)
Police chief
Quinell Shumpert
Qualifying continues through Feb. 7.
