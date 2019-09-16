ABERDEEN – To help commemorate the 232nd anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution, the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will join in a national celebration Sept. 17 with a ringing of the bells and other festivities centered in front of City Hall.
“This is a big deal for the DAR,” said Connie Hamilton, who is the chairperson of the chapter’s Constitution Week. “This is the first time we’ve rung the bells and we’ve gotten other civic organizations involved. We want to make a joyful noise by ringing bells and celebrating freedom.”
The Sons of the American Revolution is partnering in the event. Gathering will begin at 2:45 p.m., and the bell ringing will begin at 3 p.m. to coincide with other events taking place throughout the country.
“It’s exciting to see some of my ideas being carried out by different chapters in the way they celebrate,” said Faith West, who was asked to be the state Constitution Week chairperson by the new state regent. “I think it’s time to promote this and bring awareness to the fact we have a Constitution, and that’s what we were founded on. If we didn’t have this, we would have chaos.”
Hamilton encourages people to dress patriotic and bring their Mississippi State University cowbells or any other type of bell they have to join in the festivities. She said bells at several churches and the Monroe County Courthouse will also ring at 3 p.m. Downtown merchants will be given bells to participate, and patriotic music will be played through the downtown speakers.
Days following the event, the DAR’s Tombigbee Chapter will visit fifth-graders at Belle-Shivers and Hamilton elementary schools to continue an 18-year tradition of discussing the U.S. Constitution, followed by a flag-folding ceremony.