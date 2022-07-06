ABERDEEN – Three local Rotarians were honored June 27 for being 2021 and 2022’s Paul Harris Fellows.
While Alan Gurley, who is Monroe County’s coroner, and Glenn Summers, who is Aberdeen’s State Farm agent, were 2021 honorees, Chris Chandler, who is CEO of Monroe Regional Hospital, is the 2022 Paul Harris Fellow.
Paul Harris Fellows make contributions of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Eligible members are reviewed internally and selected based on integrity and commitment to the club and the community.
“This club is very close to being 100 percent Paul Harris Fellows. That is very, very rare. It’s certainly rare in our district but it’s rare outside our district. That’s a really big deal and to make that happen, you made a commitment to the Rotary Foundation for a long, long time,” said Gray Carter, former district governor, who was the meeting’s keynote speaker.
He spoke about meeting a fellow Rotarian, who is the organization’s district governor in Kyiv, Ukraine, while attending an international Rotary Club event in Chicago this spring.
“He asked me if I was familiar with the early Christians and everything they went through. He said being a Rotarian is like being an early Christian. He said Rotarians are leaders and doers. They speak up, they help other people and they’ve visible. He said, ‘Those are five things that will get you shot in my city now. There are people watching for leaders, watching for people who speak up and are visible and out front,’” Carter said, adding Rotary Club meetings there are now held discretely because of the Russian invasion.
He added the Rotary Club is the largest assistance organization as a public entity in Ukraine and it makes sure donated funds are getting to the proper people in need.
Rotary Club launched an initiative in the mid-1980s to rid the world of polio with help through the Gates Foundation. Carter noted COVID-19 vaccination work was modeled after how the polio effort worked in other nations where it is still active.
He applauded Aberdeen’s club for being resilient, saying some chapters within the district folded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally during last week’s meeting, the gavel passing ceremony was held for the Rotary Club chapter’s president. Greg Miller takes the place of outgoing president Tina Robbins.
She said during her year as president, the club was written and awarded $2,500 in grants from the Rotary Foundation.
Leigh Mobley also received a $500 community grant from the club through District 6800 for the Wounded Warriors. It was made possible because member Tim Alford attended the district conference.
She recently spoke to Aberdeen’s Rotary Club about contributions through the Wounded Warriors.
“Every one of you has a Rotary story. You may not realize you have a Rotary story but if you think hard, there are things that have happened because of your involvement in Rotary that are unique to you that if you shared it with somebody else, they might make Rotary their habit. It’s a great way to recruit,” Carter said.