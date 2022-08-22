ABERDEEN – During the question and answer session of Aug. 8’s Rotary Club meeting, club member Buzzy Cullum articulated on the popularity and fame of guest speaker Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.
“Numerous times, people I’ve been around have said, ‘I don’t want Shad White to know my name.’ You’re kind of the Elliot Ness of ‘The Untouchables,’” Cullum said.
Coincidentally noting that’s one of his favorite movies, White said Elliot Ness, while acting alone, failed miserably in enforcing the law during the Prohibition Era.
“When he builds a team, he actually gets some stuff done. That is your auditor’s office. If I tried to do this alone, it wouldn’t work. I have a team of [135] talented people around me who deserve the credit for what we’re doing right now,” he said.
Since first being appointed to office in 2018, White has led a no-nonsense approach to those misusing taxpayer funds, no matter who they are.
“I think one of the biggest things we’re achieving is sending a message that if you are going to steal, there are going to be consequences. Ideally, that scares people out of doing it in the first place,” White said.
During the past year, the auditor’s office closed out convictions in the largest public fraud case in the state’s history, closed out an investigation that led to the biggest civil settlement through a state auditor’s investigation, and it can be attributed to 300 to 350 years of cumulative prison time for those investigated by the office.
Most of the office’s investigations begin through whistleblower tips.
“We’re in a society when sometimes there’s no consequence when rules are broken, and you do a great job,” said club member Nolan Bowen in introducing White as the speaker.
White said his office acts as a fact finder in cases, and information is turned over to state and federal prosecutors who decide if they want to bring charges against offenders. With bigger cases, especially, the auditor’s office has other agencies to investigate to make sure nothing is missed.
The state auditor’s office did three audits regarding what people said they made when applying for Medicaid, compared to what they said they made through state income tax returns.
“Each time, between five and seven percent of people who are on Medicaid were making too much money to be eligible for Medicaid in the first place,” White said. “Medicaid is the biggest federal program operating in the State of Mississippi so in a given year with five to seven percent, you can see where the math is going really fast. It’s somewhere between $60 million and $144 million per year of money you and I are paying.”
He recapped an investigation pertaining to a northwest Mississippi nonprofit providing for meals for needy children in public schools. It revealed the person running it was spending money for herself.
“That, to me, shows a sad pattern that we’ve noticed over and over again, and it’s a pattern of programs to benefit some of the poorest people of Mississippi having money stolen right out from under our noses,” he said.
White has gone to the Mississippi Legislature twice to increase consequences for people convicted of embezzlement.
“In one case, we said if you have embezzled more than $10,000, you should not be eligible for non-adjudication. That’s lawyers’ speak for, ‘You should not be eligible to have your record wiped clean if you agree you have done this,’” White said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.