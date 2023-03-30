ABERDEEN – Homeowners will open their doors to visitors, and several events will illustrate southern hospitality during the 46th Aberdeen Pilgrimage March 31 and April 1.
This year’s event will include historic home tours of Watkins Hill, Lauri Mundi, Bella Vida, the Harrison-Phelan House, the Gregg-Hamilton House, Mon Chalet and The Magnolias. Also, City Hall will be on tour, and people can view in-progress work of Moya Hill’s restoration.
“I’m really excited because we’ve got eight homes this year and last year, we only had four. We’ve got a new home that’s a work in progress – Moya Hill. I’m really excited about that because I can’t wait to see what [owner] Randy [Emerson] is going to do with that house. When he had Sunset Manor, it was wonderful and I know this will be wonderful also because he has that passion for older homes. I love the work in progress homes because you can come back the next year and see what has transpired,” said Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association President Gail Dalrymple.
Events include church tours of First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and St. John’s Episcopalian Church Friday and Saturday.
“The Quilting Queens from LadyBug Fabrics are going to put some of the quilts made over the last year in the Presbyterian Church sanctuary so when you come visit the church, you get to see quilts ladies have been taught to do,” she said.
There will also be garden tours at Shadowlawn and Holliday Haven Friday and Saturday, along with a garden tour of Lauri Mundi Saturday morning.
Carriage rides, which will depart from First Baptist Church's parking lot, will be available to Pilgrimage ticket holders. The times will be Friday and Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and 2:30 until 5 p.m.
The carriage rides are being made possible by local sponsors.
The Elkin Theatre will have a free screening of “The Reivers” Friday at 6:30 p.m.
As far as dining events, Riverview Garden Club will host its luncheon Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, and Boy Scout Troop #39 will host its pancake breakfast Saturday from 6 until 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.
“It’s somewhere where you’re going to see somebody you may not have seen in a year,” Dalrymple said.
Members of the Prairie RCDC will host a fundraiser luncheon Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., featuring a range of food items, at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, near the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets.
Monroe County historian Pat Arinder will perform pioneer-era music during the luncheon with accompanying musicians.
As another way to socialize, the Pilgrimage will feature porch parties.
“That was a fun detail we added last year, and it went really well,” Dalrymple said. “Last year on the porch at Watkins Hill, [local historians] Tim Pace and Jim Crosby shared personal stories about Aberdeen, which makes it more like home. It gives people a sense of why Aberdeen is the way it is. It’s a sense of fun things that have happened. It’s just fun to hear old stories.”
A longstanding Pilgrimage event is the Lies and Legends tour at the Old Aberdeen Cemetery in which some of the city’s early residents are portrayed.
“Since the adults have taken on the roles, they’ve put a new spin on it,” Dalrymple said.
She complimented the volunteers who make the Pilgrimage a success each year.
Pilgrimage tickets, which are $30 for one-day passes and $50 for two-day passes, will be available during the event at the Elkin Theatre. Tickets include home, church, City Hall and garden tours; porch parties; and carriage rides.
“We want people to come out and enjoy it again and have a weekend of getting to know the history of Aberdeen, good food and fellowship and a little bit of lies and legends,” Dalrymple said.
For more details about the Aberdeen Pilgrimage, check out the official program in this week’s Monroe Journal and www.aberdeenpilgrimage.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.