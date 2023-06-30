ABERDEEN – From a high graduation rate to an increasing amount of scholarships, accomplishments by Aberdeen High School’s 78 recent graduates prompted applause from the Aberdeen School Board last week.
AHS Principal Tracy Fair presented the senior report during June 22’s Aberdeen School Board meeting.
“With scholarships and financial aid for the previous year, the class of 2022 received $1.1 million, and our class of 2023 went up a little with $1.5 million. We will continue pushing our students to make sure they apply for scholarships and get their ACT scores up where they need to be and take the WorkKeys,” she said.
While the Mississippi Department of Education will release statewide graduation rates at a later date, AHS seems to have a high success rate with the class of 2023.
“All 78 of the seniors that started out the year with us this year graduated,” she said. “Looking at our graduates over the five-year span, in 2019, we had 85 graduates, 86 in 2020, 51 in 2021, 89 in 2022 and 2023, 78.”
Recapping previous years, AHS’ graduation rate was 72% in 2019, 81.9% in 2020, 80.6% in 2021, 82.8% in 2022 and 87% in 2023, according to information released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year.
“The graduation rate is calculated by looking at the students that enter the ninth grade and those students that take the courses for four years and graduate on track,” Fair said. “The numbers are always based on the previous year, so the 87% graduation rate was actually our seniors from last year.”
Of this year’s graduating class, 70 students received traditional diplomas, one received a certificate of completion, two received career technical education endorsements, three received academic endorsements, and two received distinguished endorsements.
“We’re proud of those students who received endorsements, along with those following along on the regular track,” Fair said.
Additionally, Fair said AHS is offering enrichment classes this summer.
In other business, district chief operations director Willie Brandon Jr. shared updates on various projects underway throughout the district, which include new looks for all the cafeterias and aesthetic improvements to make campuses look nicer.
“It’s the small things we’re doing to make it where it’s more inviting,” he said.
School board member Angie Irvin asked why rumble strips were recently removed from Commerce Street near Aberdeen Elementary School. Mayor Charles Scott attended the meeting and stated he received a letter from the attorney general’s office stating they shall be removed or the city will be penalized.
“There are certain protocols that have to be there for rumble strips and they actually have to lead to a stop sign,” he said. “With the amount of youth and teachers crossing that road, you’re putting them in danger. This may be something that requires another set of complaints about that thoroughfare because the speed signs aren’t even correct.”
Scott said he will continue to make a push to ensure more safety measures on Commerce Street near the school.
The school board approved administrative leave for all employees scheduled to work June 19, which was Juneteenth. Moving forward, the holiday will be a holiday on the district’s regular calendar.
The school board approved contracts with R.L. Mack Consulting LLC for math and ACT.
“We applied for a grant through the South Monroe County Community Fund and are very excited we received that. The funds are earmarked for funding for students to take the ACT and also three boot camps for students to prep for the ACT. To earn points on the accountability model, our students have to score a benchmark of 22 in mathematics so we’re doing everything we can within the school day,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
ACT boot camps, which will be held on three different Saturdays, will be open to seventh- through 12th-graders.
