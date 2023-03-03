mcj-2023-03-01-news-paradise-alley

Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins speaks about the significance of elements of the recently completed Paradise Alley mural during a Feb. 23 dedication ceremony. It's located alongside Meridian Street, near the intersection of Commerce Street. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A new mural providing awareness of a shopping destination for Black people in the late 1800s not only preserves local history and adds a focal point near the intersection of Meridian and Commerce streets, it marks the beginning of a revitalization project for a forthcoming entertainment area downtown.

