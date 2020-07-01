ABERDEEN – Out of safety precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association decided last week to cancel this year’s event and host the 45th Pilgrimage next year.
Dates for next year’s event were decided, and the Pilgrimage will be held April 15-17.
Pilgrimage association president Gail Dalrymple said after the meeting the planning stage has not gotten as far as selecting homes for next year’s event, adding it will be after Labor Day when it will be revisited.
The 2020 Pilgrimage was originally planned for April 3-5 but, like most local events, was postponed in March after Monroe County’s first positive cases were reported.