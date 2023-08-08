ABERDEEN – A proposed redistricting plan for the city shows little population variation between wards. A July 25 public hearing was held at City Hall on the matter, which is a result of the 2020 census.
“Your overall deviation is only 2, which is by far the smallest that we’ve done in any redistricting,” said Three Rivers Planning and Development District Project Manager Cristen Bland. “The smaller the deviation you have right now gives you a little more flexibility in the future unless you have a huge [population] boom.”
She said Three Rivers has completed redistricting for two of the eight counties it serves and six of the 36 municipalities in its areas.
“There are some that didn’t need to redistrict and there are some that chose to forego it for different reasons,” Bland said. “It is highly suggested so that you prepare for the next elections going forward and as a way to build your city out to make sure everyone is distributed under the one person, one vote rule.”
If the redistricting plan is approved by the board of aldermen, some residents will be reassigned to different wards and will vote at different polling places during the city’s primaries next spring.
“We’re asking for everybody to pay attention and when the election comes next year, have your mind set and be prepared that you may be going to another precinct. We will have all the precinct information and will communicate that,” city clerk Melissa Moore later said during Mayor Charles Scott’s town hall meeting.
Monroe County’s recent redistricting makes for changes for some residents countywide for next week’s primaries, November’s general election and next year’s presidential election cycle.
According to the data made available during last week’s public hearing, Aberdeen’s Ward 1 has 1,001 residents, Ward 2 has 1,000, Ward 3 has 984, Ward 4 has 993, and Ward 5 has 983.
As far as total population demographics, Ward 1 is 17.9% white alone and 79.5% Black alone, Ward 2 is 24.2% white alone and 70.3% Black alone, Ward 3 is 15.1% white alone and 80.9% Black alone, Ward 4 is 29.7% white alone and 67.7% Black alone, and Ward 5 is 39.9% white alone and 55.5% Black alone, according to the data.
As far as voting age population, Ward 1 is 21.3% white alone and 75.9% Black alone, Ward 2 is 26.2% white alone and 67.9% Black alone, Ward 3 is 17.5% white alone and 78.2% Black alone, Ward 4 is 33.5% white alone and 63.3% Black alone, and Ward 5 is 46.7% white alone and 49.5% Black alone.
The city’s total population is 4,961, according to data presented, with 25.3% listed as white alone and 70.8% as Black alone for the total population. As far as voting age, the demographics are 29% white alone and 67% Black alone.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.