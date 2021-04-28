ABERDEEN – Mayor Charles Scott is looking at two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination days at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building as the jumping off point for an ultimate lift of the city’s mask mandate, which has been in effect since last July.
The board of aldermen approved the vaccination days during its April 20 meeting.
The city is coordinating the vaccinations days May 4 and June 3 with Access Family Health Services, and the times each day will be from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“Although that is part of bringing it to Aberdeen, we’re asking if you can get your shot prior to that, we want you to get it. We talked about lifting the mask mandate after that first series of shots based on the timeline,” Scott said. “Our goal is to get all of our people vaccinated, keep up with how many are being vaccinated in our area and open our city up and hopefully, no one gets sick again.”
Scott said appointments will ultimately be available through www.accessfhs.com. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth suggested for park and recreation director Michelle Stewart to set up appointments for older citizens.
Additionally, the city, Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Greater Ebenezer M.B. Church and Mount Olivet Baptist General District Association and the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP are partnering with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 for a Moderna vaccination day May 1 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.
For more information, call any of the sponsor churches or the Rev. James Cook at 386-0319.
In other business, Scott asked for permission to choose his own vice mayor. City attorney Walter Zinn Jr. said the city charter states the vice mayor is chosen by the board of aldermen but added it states the board can delegate its duties to an officer.
“You can vote to let the mayor do it but you are conceding your power you are given by the charter,” Zinn said.
After discussion, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom withdrew her motion to grant permission in order to allow board members more time to research and consider.
Before being elected as mayor, Scott had a contract with the city to update the Aberdeen Sportsplex, which he addressed last week.
“To prevent having a conflict of interest, I’m requesting the city to nullify the contract, and all equipment and supplies purchased to renovate the facility will be line item inventory and turned over to the city as a donation,” he said.
Odom asked about the use of equipment, and he said it will be solely for the sportsplex. He added the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department will oversee the facility.
During his input, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked about the possibility of board meetings being livestreamed through the city again. City clerk Melissa Moore said there is a City of Aberdeen Facebook page that was set up by an individual rather than the city.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins suggested making a certified city page, and Allen and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes both said city events and notices such as changes of garbage pickup could also be posted there also.
Allen also noted during his input the need for the city to make improvements to the maintenance building at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
During her input, Odom asked for Scott to talk to the Monroe County Board of Supervisors about the potential of collaborating to pave Highway 8, from Highway 145 to the Highway 45 bypass. He had already obtained paperwork detailing ownership of the highway in order to start moving forward with a potential plan.
Aldermen approved for a street sweeper demonstration for the next day. Scott said the public works department is working on a goal detailing equipment needs, and the demo gave city officials the opportunity to witness equipment at work.
Aldermen approved to hire two people for the Aberdeen Electric Department but tabled action to hire a new employee for the Aberdeen Fire Department.
Before approving the minutes of April 6’s meeting, Odom voiced her concerns that there was no mention of a vote taken to change the venue of last week’s Ward 1 alderman election to the Monroe County Courthouse.
Robbins shared a couple of upcoming events with the board, including May 3’s ribbon cutting for the Hall of Fame in City Hall at 11 a.m. and the city’s observance of the National Day of Prayer May 6 at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall.