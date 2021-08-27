ABERDEEN – During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board accepted the low bid of $1,375,000 from Evans Plumbing & Air Conditioning for an upcoming HVAC project at Aberdeen High School.
While the project will take a while to complete, district chief operations officer Willie Brandon gave an update later in the meeting on air conditioner repairs at AHS.
“The high school had a couple of issues with that antiquated system. We got it up and running Sunday. We had some work done to it prior to school and got that worked out and then this other stuff started falling apart but we got them all resolved,” he said.
The district is currently working toward other HVAC improvements throughout the district.
In a separate facilities improvement item, the school board approved for superintendent Jeff Clay to engage an architect for an Aberdeen Elementary School roofing project.
“We’re afraid if we don’t start the process now of engaging with an architect, with the process of advertising for the bids, receiving the bids, we will be over into the spring and the lead time will push the project beyond the start of school for 2022,” he said, adding it’s important to start the process now for the contractor to secure materials.
During a report concerning athletics and extracurricular activities, district athletic director Sherrell Drake said the district is purchasing a food truck to take the place of concession stands.
“Also to liven up the facilities, we’re looking at bringing down the ticket booths,” she said, adding the district is looking at going with online ticket sales instead.
COVID 19 updates
During his report, Clay said as of Aug. 13, there were six positive COVID-19 cases reported throughout the district, but the number slightly increased the day of the meeting. Most of the cases were at the elementary school level. Throughout the week, however, the number of positive cases and students in isolation significantly increased.
Later in the week, the district made the decision to transition from traditional in-class instruction to virtual learning effective Aug. 23. Virtual learning continues through the Labor Day holiday, and students will return to face-to-face instruction Sept. 7.
The school district will continue to require masks after students return.
During last week’s school board meeting, it was noted the district is also working with Maverick Health for weekly COVID -19 testing for asymptomatic unvaccinated students, faculty and staff consenting to them. Consent forms were to be sent to parents.
ACT updates
District chief academics officer Temeka Shannon gave an update regarding ACT participation last school year.
Last October, 80 students took the test, with three scoring 20 or above. With the February testing, 87 juniors took the test with none scoring 20 or above, and 25 sophomores took it in March with six scoring 20 or above.
The juniors will take the test again this school year in October and February, and sophomores will take it in March.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is have our students take it earlier so they know the expectations,” Clay said, adding Algebra I is now being offered to eighth-graders, which allows them to matriculate to higher-level math courses through high school.
Shannon added there’s been discussion about giving pre-ACT tests for eighth- and ninth-graders. The district was awarded South Monroe County Community Fund grants for its ACT efforts.
“We want to ensure at least 50 percent of our student-athletes take the ACT. I know that’s a bit high, but we’re going to strive for it,” Drake said during her input.
In other business
As part of the consent agenda, the school board approved a donation of a 1963 Cessna aircraft from Brian Rollins for the AHS JROTC program. The school board also accepted a $2,000 donation from Tronox for school supplies and uniforms and a donation of school supplies and hand sanitizer from the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
During his report, Clay explained Belle-Shivers Middle School’s participation in an educational opportunity through the Freedom Flag Foundation regarding the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
“We’ll get lesson plans, we’ll get a freedom flag that lays out what each part of the flag means. We will receive a piece of the steel from the Twin Towers and prominently display that at the school,” Clay said.
He also explained a hopes and dreams survey parents completed through bravEd ranging from their children’s career aspirations to students having a safe school year.
The school board approved a technology disaster recovery plan addressing potential cyber attacks and loss prevention of data through Millennium Consulting Service.
Shannon also gave a graduation report reflective of the AHS class of 2021’s 51 students. Class members completed surveys about their post-high school plans, with 32 attending college, four entering the workforce, three going into truck driving, one pursuing military base camp coding, five enlisting in the military and three pursuing vocational training. Three did not complete surveys.
As far as enrollment for the first few days of the new school year, there were 1,053 students districtwide, compared to 1,060 at the end of the previous school year.