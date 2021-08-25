ABERDEEN – Even though names for a city-appointed seat on the Aberdeen School Board were brought to votes Aug. 17, members of the board of aldermen left City Hall after an executive session with no resolution.
During open session, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull’s motion to appoint Caroline Quinn Hoskins died on the table for lack of a second. A motion made by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and seconded by Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes to appoint Antonio Crosby was met with a 3-2 vote against.
A motion made by Ward 5 Alderman John Allen and seconded by Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom to reappoint Sandra Peoples to the seat was also met with a 3-2 vote against.
Peoples was appointed by the state in 2017 after the Aberdeen School District returned to local control after five years under conservatorship.
After Mayor Charles Scott tried moving on to the next line item on the agenda, Haynes asked about other candidates who applied for the school board seat, which led to an executive session on the matter.
Six people submitted applications for the seat, and other applicants are the Rev. Alvis Shelton, Leigh Matthews and Eric Westbrook Matthews II.
Following executive session, there was heated discussion regarding the appointment, but Scott adjourned the meeting before it was resolved. The matter is anticipated to be addressed again at the aldermen’s next meeting Sept. 7.
Electric department facilities
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson asked the mayor and board for an update about property for a potential new department location at Stinson Industrial Park.
Scott said city officials were going to walk the site and regroup before making a decision.
“I’ve got it cleared with our regulator that it’s fine for the water and light departments to merge, but we still have to have a building,” Thompson said.
Devaull stated concerns for some drivers not comfortable with using the bypass to get to the proposed location, which is why he wants to tour the grounds.
“You’ve got to look at it – it’s a megasite for the future, and we just need to get it right. We don’t need to be rushed,” he said.
After discussion, city engineer Dustin Dabbs was officially assigned to the project.
Let’s Get Clean, Aberdeen
City officials spoke about Aug. 28’s Let’s Get Clean, Aberdeen event. Volunteers are encouraged to help that morning at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry or clean up at Odd Fellows Cemetery or throughout the city.
“We have secured bags. We will have water for them. We have leaders for these groups in every single ward. We have some fantastic people with public works under Mr. [Richard] Boone’s care who will work really hard. I think if we did our part to clean around our own backyard and our front door before we complain about everything else, I think we’ll end up a lot better,” Garth said.
Times for the cleanups are from 7 until 11/11:30 a.m., and volunteers at the food pantry normally serve from 7:15 until 10:30 a.m.
For a separate event, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said the city will observe its annual commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks on Sept. 10 in front of City Hall.
In other business
During his input, Allen noted the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the area, which led to the question about masks.
“What about the masks you all voted off. The CDC is saying not only the vaccination but the masks,” Garth said.
Scott said the board previously voted to be in compliance with CDC guidelines, which included people should adhere to mask rules.
Aldermen voted to accept Blue Cross Blue Shield employee insurance coverage for another year.
Scott asked for a motion for employee Barbara Vasser to be paid for vacation time lost due to the pandemic with CARES Act funds.
“Our comptroller put the information out to a lot of other people who had the same opportunity, and nobody else provided input. Ms. Vasser’s the only one who provided information,” he said.
City attorney Bob Faulks asked for time to research the matter before aldermen take action.
In discussion of a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall regarding MaxxSouth’s 10-year agreement with the city, Haynes motioned to allow for a competitor for broadband and cable TV service to make a presentation before the board. MaxxSouth’s contract with the city expires Oct. 1.
Aldermen tabled a request regarding a contract to complete water infrastructure work for The Pointe shopping center to allow time for the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission to review the matter at its September meeting.
Aldermen also approved for the adjudication of five properties throughout the city and accepted bids for street projects on Hickory and Canal streets, North Thayer Avenue and Ben Bender Drive, with American Rescue Plan funds to be used.
In a related matter, the board approved to open an account for American Rescue Plan funds at Renasant Bank.
Following executive session, the aldermen opened bids for mowing contracts for the city’s cemeteries. Board members are researching the three lowest bids from M&J Lawn Service, A&J’s Lawn Service and Clean Cut Lawn Care before awarding the bid.
Aldermen also approved a raise after executive session for Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert and payment for a historical marker for the historic African-American library located on the edge of Newberger Park.