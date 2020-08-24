ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Aug. 13, the Aberdeen School Board approved an agreement with Zonar to provide GPS tracking for the district’s school buses.
“With the GPS, drivers can set up pre-trips and log time. [District operations officer] Mr. [Willie] Brandon can remotely see where the buses are,” said district superintendent Jeff Clay after the meeting.
In other business, the school board approved the district’s Fiscal Year ’20-’21 budget. Whereas revenue is $15,980,230.13, expenses are $17,675,567.67 due to the district creating its own transportation department, which included the purchase of 18 new buses.
The first payment for the buses is due in June 2021.
Clay said since the Mississippi Legislature overturned Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent veto on the state education bill, the district should receive the final Mississippi Adequate Education Program figures soon.
The school board also approved contracts dealing with speech, physical and occupational therapy.