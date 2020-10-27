ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Oct. 12, the Aberdeen School Board met via Zoom to approve amendments of the Fiscal Year ‘20 budget. The school district’s fiscal year ended June 30.
The total revenue was $15,643,408.96, and the total expenditures were $15,427,359.46.
The revenue sources were general, special revenue, capital projects and debt service.
“The [$7,021,818.14] fund balance starting July 1, 2019 was for general, special, capital projects and debt service and of June 30, 2020, that’s our ending balance for each governmental type, and that total comes out to be $9,073,640.25,” said district business manager Latasha Campbell.