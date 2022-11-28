ABERDEEN – During its Nov. 17 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board approved the purchase of four electric school buses. Aberdeen was one of nine school districts in the state to be awarded funding through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program. Additionally, the school board approved the rebates through the program.
It will receive $1,580,000 for four 71-passenger buses and infrastructure.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the push. I think had we ordered the buses last week, they would have arrived the first week of June. Hopefully, once we get this approved and MDE (Mississippi Department of Education) approves the purchase, hopefully we can have the buses onsite in mid-June or the first of July so they can be rolled out the first week of August,” said district chief operations director Willie Brandon.
Outside of radios and cameras, there will be no cost to the district.
School board president Jim Edwards suggested training with local first responders since electric vehicles are rare to the area.
“Everybody’s familiar with gas and diesel, but not everybody knows about a 120-kilowatt vehicle,” he said.
In other business, Aberdeen High School Principal Tracy Fair gave a school improvement report. AHS was identified as an at-risk school, and Fair will give monthly reports of improvements.
She said benchmark scores looked good, enrollment has increased since August, and attendance has been high.
“We’ve been trying to come up with positive incentives for attendance and discipline and keeping students informed about pretty much everything, letting them know the why behind everything we do,” Fair said.
The school is making a push for students to take the ACT and WorkKeys tests, and a high-tech video production pathway was implemented this semester. Aerospace and teacher academies are in the works for next school year.
Fair’s goal is for AHS to be a B-rated school through 2023’s state accountability model.
District superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith noted she received notification the district received its accreditation.
Bill Whittle of JBHM Architects presented prices for bathroom and HVAC improvements, but no action was taken.
It was noted the district’s enrollment for October was 1,000 students.
