ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District is taking new approaches to incentivize attendance and increase its schools’ accountability ratings. During its Dec. 15 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board approved two separate incentive programs.
“Our district goal for the elementary school – currently they are a B-rated school – and the goal is to earn an A. With the A, we have the opportunity to provide a great incentive for them. We have a total of 29 staff members and if they do earn an A, and I believe they will, each teacher will earn $1,000. Assistant teachers have the opportunity to earn $500, and support staff will earn $250,” said superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith of the Aberdeen to the Top Staff incentive program.
The other schools have the same breakdown for monetary incentives.
Whereas Belle-Shivers Middle School is currently a C-rated school, its goal for next year’s accountability scores is a B. Aberdeen High School earned an F through this year’s accountability ratings, and its goal is a C. The district’s overall rating is a C, and the goal is to be a B-rated district.
The total cost if all goals are met is estimated at $179,835.
“For the budgeting purpose, we will build it in for FY ‘23, and it will be in there for next year if we reach these goals,” said district chief financial officer Latasha Campbell.
Those eligible for incentives must return for the following school year.
Students will be tested next semester, and data will be compiled for the 2023 state accountability ratings, which will be released next fall.
The school board also approved an incentive for perfect attendance for faculty and staff. Those who have perfect attendance each month beginning in January can earn as many as five days of sick leave at the end of the semester.
“One day will be awarded each month, but it won’t be retroactive. It’s a great incentive for our teachers and for recruiting and retention,” Smith said.
It was noted there are other school districts throughout Mississippi using the same type of incentive program.
In celebratory matters, Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Kristen Fondren was named as the district’s administrator of the year, and Elisabeth Oliver of Aberdeen High School was named as the district’s teacher of the year. She teaches exploring computer science; nutrition and wellness; and resource management and has 13 years of service in the district.
AES’ teacher of the year was first-grade teacher AnnieBelle Buchanan, who has 10 years of service in the district, and Belle-Shivers Middle School’s teacher of the year was sixth-grade math teacher Angela Shaw, who has 11 years of service.
School board president Jim Edwards was also recognized for his service on the board as it was his last meeting.
“Thank you for your dedication to our district. We appreciate your five years of service and valuable contributions over the past five years. Your loyalty and dedication served as a big role in our success,” Smith said.
Incoming school board member Felecia Cox Lenoir was recognized for recently being appointed to serve.
Aberdeen Elementary School teacher Rob Abel, who is retiring, was honored for his 28 years of service in education, with 17 years spent in the Aberdeen School District.
There was also recognition for staff and faculty who earned degrees this month. Makayla Washington earned her bachelor’s degree, while Dr. Temeka Shannon and Dr. Natasha Cheeks earned their doctorate degrees.
Also during last week’s meeting, Mayor Charles Scott presented a $12,000 contribution to the school district from the McFarlane Fund.
AHS Principal Tracy Fair shared steps for the school’s improvement plan, adding a community engagement council will begin next semester. The district formerly had similar P-16 Council meetings following the state takeover in which members of the community could join with those from the school to give input for school improvement.
“Our next step will be to invite members of the community, parents, students and district employees to participate and be a part of the council. It will meet at least six times in the spring to come up with some goals, activities and events to help support Aberdeen High School so we can reach our goal,” Fair said.
The school board approved a renewal for STOPit Solutions, which is an anonymous reporting system for bullying. The matter was brought up during a meeting of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
