ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School Board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Jan. 19 for Urgent Care at the Pointe to serve as a school-based clinic. It will act as an additional level of health care for the district and collaborate with school nurses.
“A school-based clinic works with, but does not replace, the child’s physician or school nurse. It links or serves as the child’s medical home if they do not have one. It follows a set of standards for care, including parental consent for enrollment and treatment,” said Janelle Hunt, Urgent Care at the Pointe director of nursing, in reading details.
Core services included sick visits and emergent visits; screenings for dental, mental health and behavioral screenings; and early and periodical screening, diagnosis and treatment.
Hunt said in her presentation the clinic’s standards include provider coverage at eight hours a week, written or verbal parental consent, services provided to all students regardless of the ability to pay, collaboration with school nurses and compliance to all regulations, laws and standards regarding health care.
“The nurses will be the ones seeing the children first and after they get all the information from the child, they take it to the nurse practitioner, who will see the child, assess the child and then if there’s any prescriptions or anything they need to be provided at that time, she’ll do that, but that’s all based on consent from the children,” Hunt said.
School board member Angie Irvin asked about payment, and Hunt said the child’s insurance will be billed.
“If it’s not covered, then we will get with a parent to make sure that it’s taken care of through a bill or payments,” Hunt said.
The MOU was approved contingent on two tweaks, which will be made by school board attorney Nathaniel Armistead.
“We’re looking forward to this partnership, and it will definitely help our students,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
In other business, Tashanda White, who has two children enrolled in the district, was recognized as district parent of the year.
“Tashanda is active with the PTO and is the administrator for the Mayor’s Youth Council. Ms. White stated on her application that being involved in the school district and her community is very important to her,” Smith said.
Building principals also gave updates on the second benchmark assessments, which measure performance and growth.
“According to a snapshot from benchmark one, based on what we had from our results, we would have had a rating of C. Based on benchmark two, we will have a rating of a B. Our goal for this school year is to have a B rating,” said Aberdeen High School Principal Tracy Fair. “We can’t stop. This is just a test letting us know where we are. We can’t get relaxed. All the things we’re doing, we’ve got to keep it up and all the things we learn along the way, we’ll add to the toolbox and keep pushing. That’s what we’ll do.”
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Kennetra Smith said the strongest subject is math, saying it will be the area guiding the school during the spring assessments.
“The highlight is we grew from the first time we took the ELS by 40 points to the second time we took the benchmark. We will take it one more time before the state assessment and hope to keep growing,” said Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Kristen Fondren.
In recapping improvement plans for AHS, Fair said a career coach is helping students prepare for college, and there are ACT prep courses. She added creation of a community engagement counsel is underway and she welcomes people to participate to help the school grow.
Also during the meeting, new school board member Felecia Cox Lenoir was sworn in to office, and new officers were approved. Patrick Lockett will serve as president, Tonny Oliver is vice president, and Irvin is secretary.
