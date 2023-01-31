mcj-2023-01-25-news-aberdeen-school-board

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith, left, and school board president Patrick Lockett present Tashanda White with the designation of district parent of the year during Jan. 19's school board meeting. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School Board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Jan. 19 for Urgent Care at the Pointe to serve as a school-based clinic. It will act as an additional level of health care for the district and collaborate with school nurses.

