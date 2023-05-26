ABERDEEN – Aberdeen fourth-graders will attend class in a different building beginning with the upcoming school year.
During its May 15 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board approved a request to declare Aberdeen Elementary School as a kindergarten through fourth-grade school and Belle-Shivers Middle School as a fifth- through eighth-grade school.
The change is intended to improve student accountability, provide for third- and fourth-grade teachers to collaborate in the same building, allow students to interact with similar age groups and help students socially develop ahead of transitioning into middle school.
“We’ve very excited about the move and think students and teachers will benefit tremendously. We’re looking forward to student achievement at Aberdeen Elementary School and Belle-Shivers,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith after the meeting.
She hopes the transition will also increase participation in both schools’ parent teacher organizations.
“We’re striving for parents to have a voice at the table while working collectively for the best interest of their children and all the students of the Aberdeen School District,” Smith said.
Beginning with the 2015-2016 school year, third-graders were moved from then Belle Elementary School to Aberdeen Elementary School.
In a separate AES matter, principal Kristen Fondren gave updates on kindergarten-readiness and third-grade reading assessments.
“This was a down year for us. Taking it back to 2020 when we had the COVID pandemic, this current group of third-grade students left as kindergarten students and did not return to regular instruction until August 2022. Missing 18 months of instruction does have an impact on kids, and I do believe it had a big impact on our current third-grade group,” she said.
Part of the time ahead of the beginning of the ‘22-’23 school year included hybrid learning with fewer in-person instructional days.
“First grade is usually one of the most crucial grades before they get in the third grade because they’re stringing those words together and getting them into sentences and paragraphs, so missing that first-grade instruction really did hinder them,” Fondren said.
She said a jumpstart program is planned for July in which two kindergarten teachers will offer a soft start to the upcoming school year.
Aberdeen High School Principal Tracy Fair updated the school board on recent activities at the school, including a push for autism awareness, end of the year testing and events promoting entrepreneurship, seniors’ college signings and a day enhancing juniors’ and seniors’ interview skills.
“We had businesses and industries come out to support our efforts to give our students an opportunity to participate in mock interviews. There were about 20 in all and when I got a chance to meet and greet with those who were there, they all had good, good compliments for our students. Again, I’m proud,” she said.
Fair added two students were selected for Yokohama’s summer internship program and two students working with AHS’ career coach have passed their tests to obtain commercial driver’s licenses.
She said all seniors who had to be retested on MAAP assessments passed, which will increase the school’s graduation rate.
Student support services director Olivia Ulbrich shared details of the district’s gifted program. The district does a mass screening all of first-graders in February and any teacher or parent can refer a student for the program for eligibility. The district received 20 first-grader referrals this year.
“These students aren’t necessarily making all A’s. They have their other talents as well,” Ulbrich said.
District chief operations officer Willie Brandon shared plans for various physical improvements scheduled for summer break, including relocating the pre-kindergarten playground, adding a four-car canopy on the backside of AES’ cafeteria, drainage improvements at Belle-Shivers Middle School’s playground and cafeteria upgrades.
“We’re looking at repainting all three cafeterias and some media updates where students can watch the news and also get updates to change the atmosphere in the cafeteria,” he said. “We’re trying to put them in a relaxed mode.”
A press box renovation is also planned at AHS’ football field.
“With stadium entrance upgrades, we’re working with Ivy Fencing on some designs where when you walk through the entrance, you’ll know where you’re at,” Brandon said.
JBHM architect Bill Whittle followed up with updates on bigger projects planned, including the ongoing HVAC improvements at AHS. There are delivery issues on specialized components for the project.
“In talking to the contractor, we’ve got about eight weeks’ worth of work left once we’ve got all the parts and pieces, assuming our alternative works,” he said.
Whittle added there have been supply chain issues since the onslaught of the pandemic.
Restroom improvements are planned to be phased in later in the year.
The school board also approved memorandums of understanding with the Mississippi State University 4-H program and the department of education and Monroe Early Learning Collaborative for the Growing Health Minds, Bodies and Communities program.
