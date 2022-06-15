ABERDEEN – Beginning with School Year 2022-2023, the Aberdeen School District will have new faces in a few prominent positions following Aberdeen School Board approval June 8.
Kennetra Smith, who has served as principal at Franklin Academy in Columbus, was approved as Belle-Shivers Middle School’s new principal.
The school board also approved two new assistant principals for the school – Alexis Bush-Logan, who has served in the Starkville School District, and James Rush, who has served with Jackson Public Schools.
At Aberdeen Elementary School, Natasha Cheeks, who has served in the Columbus School District, was approved as assistant principal. Outgoing AES Assistant Principal Olivia Ulbrich was approved as the district’s special education director.
As far as another change within the district, the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen approved to advertise for a seat on the Aberdeen School Board following an executive session June 7.
School board member Sandra Peoples submitted her resignation from the position. The new incoming school board member will serve in the term until December 2025.
School board members also approved a motion June 8 to secure a 3.5 percent interest rate for 12 years for a three-mill note. The note is for maintenance needs, including a roof at Aberdeen Elementary School.