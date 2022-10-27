ABERDEEN – Accountability models and physical improvements were among topics discussed during last week’s Aberdeen School Board meeting. Action items that will go hand-in-hand with the two talking points included the purchase of new playground equipment for Aberdeen Elementary and Belle-Shivers Middle schools.
“We know the importance and benefit regarding their physical health, but it also gives the students an opportunity to enhance their imaginations and play well with their friends. Also when they go back into the classroom, they’re more engaged in the learning process,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
The Pelican playground equipment for AES is $79,565, while the quote for BSMS is $77,970. Each school has raised more than $25,000 in fundraising for the playground equipment.
School board president Jim Edwards noted due to supply chain issues, the delivery date could be as far out as a six months. Currently, BSMS does not have playground equipment.
In a related matter, the school board approved a quote from Columbus Fencing to install fencing at AES and BSMS for safety purposes.
District chief operations officer Willie Brandon gave an operations report, which was partly a follow-up of a school board walk-around of campuses. He noted drainage work last week in front of AES, which will help remediate prior mold issues in the library.
He also presented quotes for needs at BSMS and showed photos of shrubbery trimmed at the school, along with a new sidewalk at Aberdeen High School’s football stadium.
During her input, Smith recapped data pertaining to the district’s state accountability scores, which improved from an F to a C as a whole.
“I am grateful for [former district superintendent] Mr. [Jeff] Clay because at the end of the day, we wouldn’t have a C school district. It speaks to everybody who has a role and purpose, and they do things different but as long as the desired outcome is achieved and that many people are moving forward, I am appreciative,” said school board member Tonny Oliver.
Individually, AES improved from an F to a B, BSMS from a D to a C, and AHS remained as an F.
AHS Principal Tracy Fair said despite the F, there were improvements made, and there were significant gains in benchmark proficiency data this year so far, compared to 2021. Algebra I scores improved from 5% to 45%, Biology I improved from 32% to 37%, English II improved from 15% to 57%, and U.S. history improved from 32% to 72%.
Fair’s goal is for the high school to achieve a B rating through this school year’s performance.
“We’ve really, really tried to work on culture and anybody who has talked to me, I stress that a lot. We had to work on student and teacher morale and think we did a lot last year,” she said.
Fair also said there are currently 56 students taking dual-credit courses, which is the most the school has ever had.
“From our report last week, all of them are passing the college classes, so that will help us generate more points in acceleration,” she said.
AES Principal Kristen Fondren and BSMS Principal Kennetra Smith and assistant principal Alexis Logan shared data from their schools’ benchmark assessments.
AES’ plans for growth include small group instruction within classrooms, use of special-area teachers during morning time instruction and action plans of small groups tailored to students’ learning needs.
BSMS is using the positive behavior intervention system to encourage growth.
For an information item, the school board was notified of the district’s audit report, which had no findings.
In other business, the school board approved acceptance of an MCOPS grant and a memorandum of understanding regarding funding received to help with two of the three district school resource officers. A one-year contract with Robinson Janitorial was also approved.
The district’s enrollment for the month of September totaled 998 students. As far as average daily attendance, AES led with a total of 94.57%, with BSMS at 93.27% and AHS at 93.06%. The total teacher average daily attendance for the month was 95.75%.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.