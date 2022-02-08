ABERDEEN – While a point of discussion during December and January’s school board meetings has focused on the need for additional lighting on school campuses, the Aberdeen School Board took action during a Jan. 25 special-called meeting to move forward with a study.
School board members approved a $7,500 service proposal from JBHM Architects, which allows the company to do studies at all campuses to identify lighting needs.
District superintendent Jeff Clay said if the school board approved to move forward with the project, it would have to be bid out to an electrical contractor.
During Jan. 13’s school board meeting, Bill Whittle of JBHM Architects said there are several fixtures already in place throughout the district that can be utilized with LED bulbs to improve lighting.
“There are some opportunities to take what you already have in place and, for a reasonable amount of money, upgrade those and gain a lot of light,” he said.
He added Belle-Shivers Middle School currently has the least amount of existing light poles.
In other business last week, the school board approved a contract with the Mississippi School Boards Association for the new superintendent search.
Clay previously announced his resignation from the position, which is effective June 30.